This Light-Yet-Warm Hoodie Is the Ideal Jacket for Early Fall

Fall is just the best, a Goldilocks-style season where it’s not too hot, not too cold; where the most perfect days deliver sunny weather and blue skies without blistering temperatures and, ugh, mosquitoes. It’s truly the best of both worlds… but the lovely transitional temperature can make it a bit difficult to find outerwear which will keep you comfortable without weighing you down. After all, autumn often means bright, crisp days and super-chilly nights within the same 24-hour window… how can we figure out what to wear for both times of day?
A lightweight jacket is key to autumnal comfort, offering coverage and coziness without a bunch of hot down feathers or slippery snow-repelling materials to make you look like your wrapped-up-like-the-Michelin-Man-on-a-snow-day-in-4th-grade past self. We found an amazing option that will keep you warm without causing hot flashes — and it’s available now at Zappos!
The North Face Shelbe Raschel Hoodie was created for enjoying the great outdoors. It’s made with WindWall wind-resistant fleece (ideal for those breezy fall days!), which utilizes a unique fabric-bonding process to greatly reduce external air permeability. This fleece is uniquely combined with a durable water-repellent finish to help shed any moisture that may accumulate, with an additional raschel fleece lining to provide soft and dependable warmth.
To extend coverage, you also get an attached three-panel hood, which will further assist with blocking out rain, wind, or any errant leaves that get a little too excited while sailing on the breeze. Raglan arms allow a full range of movement and eliminate shoulder seam chafing, and there are even zip-up hand warmer pockets to keep your digits nice and toasty. All this, but in a lightweight package to not bog you down or overheat you! Even better, it comes in a wide variety of colors to choose from, including Boysenberry, Dark Sage, Shady Blue and classic Black — all priced at $150 at Zappos. It’s truly the perfect autumnal jacket!
Tons of reviewers at Zappos agree, with the North Face Shelbe Raschel Hoodie getting a stellar average of 5 out of 5 stars across over 1,900 reviews! Shoppers particularly adore the jacket’s material, moisture-resistant exterior, coziness and warmth. “I think this is my new favorite jacket,” gushed one 5-star fan on the site. “The outer material is very hydrophobic; I wore it in the rain today and the raindrops were beading up on it or falling right off, which was pretty cool (I don’t see that strong of a hydrophobic effect on even my actual raincoat!). The inner material is super soft and fuzzy, and it keeps me warm, which I love. This jacket is a bit bigger than the other North Face jackets/sweaters I have, which makes it easy to layer underneath.”
Another shopper shared their experience with the hoodie in classic fall “in between” weather: “I needed an in between coat for walking my dog in Ohio weather that’s too chilly for a hoodie but not cold enough for a parka. This is perfect,” they said. A similarly-minded wearer added that the jacket is “perfect for fall in New England and winter in Austin. It is also very flattering… GREAT jacket!” Sounds like an essential wardrobe add for the transition into cooler weather — so snap up your own North Face Shelbe Raschel Hoodie at Zappos today!
