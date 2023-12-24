Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s never too late to incorporate evergreen items and think about what you want to wear in the upcoming spring and summer seasons. Whether you want to add more color to your wardrobe or want more comfy options — we have you covered! We found a colorful and luscious pair of slippers from Ugg that are 20% off at Walmart that you could wear all year!

Related: These Bestselling Amazon Slippers Are My Winter Favorites — Over 16,000 5-Star Reviews When it comes to clothing, for me, nothing beats ease and coziness. With most areas across the country experiencing a temperature drop currently, now is the time when I simply don’t want to leave my house — unless it’s for a good reason. Honestly, I’d rather stay home and light my Christmas tree-scented candles and […]

The Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Sheepskin Slippers are a breezy yet warm option that’s versatile due to their plush uppers and open-toe, slip-on design. They come in a bright and punchy pink, purple and cream color scheme dubbed berrylicious that pairs well with many items already in your closet! These slippers also come with an elastic strap with the brand name etched all over, which adds a way to secure your shoes when wearing them. The slightly-platform rubber outsole provides traction to make sure no nasty falls happen.

Get the Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Women’s Sheepskin Slippers for $80 (was $100) at Walmart!

When styling these fluffy slippers, you should decide if you want to look like a maximalist or a minimalist. It also depends on the season you choose to wear them — for example, in the colder months, you could wear them with socks and in the hotter months without them! Because the shoes are so bold already, you could team them with sweatpants or jeans and a sweatshirt or t-shirt to emphasize your need for comfort and functionality!

Ugg is beloved by many, but one happy Walmart reviewer said, “[I] Couldn’t find these anywhere, and then I looked on Walmart.com and got them for a great price! My daughter loves them.”

Another satisfied Walmart reviewer noted, “Omgoodness! [They’re] So soft and comfortable. This (springtime) is the perfect time to wear them. They are warm and fluffy!” A final Walmart reviewer added, “I love these slippers. I wear a 6 1/2 and ordered a size 7. They fit me perfectly. I got them at a good price, too. [They’re] Comfortable, and I love the color combination with the purple.”

If you’re looking for a fluffy and cozy pair of shoes that are a great year-round option, these Ugg slide slippers may be perfect for you!

See it: Get the Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Women’s Sheepskin Slippers for $80 (was $100) at Walmart!

Want a cozy pair of slippers but not feeling this option? Shop more of our picks below!