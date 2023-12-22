Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In the winter, getting dolled up and dressed to the nines takes a considerable amount of energy. It’s cold and gets dark far too early — and that’s just the start of it. Quite frankly, we always choose cozy! One closet essential, sweatpants, is a not-so-secret fashion staple which provides plenty of warmth and comfort to get through the season. And speaking of sweatpants, we found a bestselling option on Amazon with over 34,000 five-star reviews for just $10. Yes, you read that correctly — read on for the scoop!

The Hanes Women’s Sweatpants are efficient and mid-weight, meaning they won’t weigh you down. These bottoms are made with soft, pill-resistant fleece and offer a flat elastic waistband for maximum support and comfort. Also, these sweatpants don’t come with a tag, which prevents pesky itching by the backside. We’ve all been there!

As a measure to eliminate bulk, these pants don’t have pockets — which provides ample opportunity to rock your favorite belt bag. In terms of variety, they come in six color options with sizes ranging from S to XXL. These sweatpants can handle outdoor chores as well as a low-energy day spent on the couch binge-watching your favorite show.

Sweatpants are an everyday item — especially during the current season. With that said, you should always keep a few pairs in rotation. For relaxed afternoons, wear these sweatpants with an equally comfy sweatshirt and your favorite pair of Ugg boots for a casual ensemble. You can also style your sweats with athleisure pieces for a sporty outfit which puts comfort first!

Hanes has millions of loyal customers globally, but one Amazon reviewer said, “I tried these on and immediately grabbed my laptop to order more! For reference, I am 5’4” and 190lbs. I am most definitely described as an apple shaped body. I ordered size XL because I always allow for dryer shrinkage. PLEASE PEOPLE, pay attention when the instructions say to wash this garment alone before wearing. I had to wipe the drum of my washing machine to remove the lint and the lint trap from my dryer was completely full. After washing and drying, the pants kept their structure and still felt the same to the touch, there was no “pilling” at all. I will admit there was MINIMAL shrinkage in the length, but the fit remained the same. The fabric is a nice thick quality and the craftsmanship is very good.”

Another Amazon chimed in, “I love these sweatpants. I bought about five pairs all in different sizes (I’m an xs) because I like really baggy and comfortable clothes some days at home. They don’t shrink or shorten right away (I’ve had mine for a couple of months now) they are SUPER soft and warm but not heavy. I’d wear these everyday everywhere if I could. I also recommend these for men / teenagers, literally anyone.”

If you’re in the market for new sweats, your search is complete — Hanes has you covered!

