During the winter, every shopper is looking for the most minimal-effort clothing options possible — and we completely get it! From dealing with the rigamarole of the holidays to making plans and resolutions for a brand new year, there’s barely any time to think about what you’ll wear during your rare instances of relaxation. But thanks to Us, you now have a versatile option. We found the perfect knit cardigan that can handle anything you throw at it, no matter the season — and it’s just $47 on Amazon!

The Zesica knit cardigan offers plenty of warmth and structure throughout the piece. This cardigan comes in 11 colors and has a fabric blend composed of 50% viscose, 28% polyamide and 22% polyester blend for a durable-yet-soft and efficient garment. Also, it boasts a flouncy open-front design, allowing the cardigan to catch the breeze while its warm knit material keeps you comfy.

When it comes to fit, it has a flowy, boxy silhouette. It comes in sizes S to XXL, and offers an asymmetrical long front and short back hem for a fashionable finish.

Styling this knit cardigan is easy because of how versatile it is! Don’t overthink the situation, just team it with a pair of jeans, T-shirts and heels for a sophisticated and relaxed look. Of course, you can pair it with slacks and a button-down for a preppy aesthetic will works for both the office and a night out on the town!

One Amazon reviewer said, “This is my favorite new look/sweater for the fall season! I love this open front cardigan. I use it in my office as my sweater to pull on if I get chilly and it has been perfect! It is quite generous in it’s sizing. I can have a sweatshirt on and still put this over the sweatshirt with no constraint. It doesn’t LOOK good that way, but that is just an example of how flexible and generous the cut is. If you want it to be more of an outfit sweater, I would suggest sizing down. I am 5’1″, 135 pounds and ordered a small.”

Another happy customer added, “I am a fall clothes kind of person. I spend all summer wishing the weather would cool off so I can break out my fall wardrobe. I’ve been this way my entire adult life. When I tell you that I love this cardigan/jacket/thing, I mean it. It is loose without being shapeless. It is comfortable without being overly warm. There’s nothing symmetrical about the hemlines or the lapels, but it doesn’t look uncoordinated in any way. I am going to have to order this in more colors. I love it.”

If you need a new basic in your life, this cardi may be the perfect match!

See it: Get the Zesica Women’s Knit Cardigan for $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

