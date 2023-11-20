Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The cold weather is here! Thus, it’s time to pull out your favorite fall and winter fashion finds like coats, boots, hats and the whole nine to keep you nice and toasty. Adding sweatpants to the line-up — if you haven’t already — is a good idea, as they require minimal effort while running errands or lazing on the couch! But if you don’t know where to start while shopping for a decent, durable pair, look no further — we have you covered!
Amazon Essentials’ Fleece Jogger Sweatpants are a bona fide hit on the site for a reason! Whether you want to add warm sartorial additions to your closet or sweatpants have always been your jam, Amazon Essentials offers a good pair to purchase. Also, allow Us to let you in on some good news — they’re also on sale for 20% off right now as part of the mega-retailer’s Black Friday promotions!
This pair of fleece sweatpants is endlessly comfy and comes with all of the expected loungewear features. For example, they have tall rib cuffs and an easy, pull-on waistband, making them the ideal option for casual lounging. They’re made with buttery-soft, mid-weight fleece for a pair of joggers that feels like a nice hug. These sweatpants also have a regular fit and sit below the waist thanks to their mid-rise design.
When styling sweatpants — if you feel it’s necessary — try teaming them with a flannel shirt or a billowing trench coat for the ultimate casual look. In our opinion, pairing these sweatpants with a pair of Uggs would be a snuggly dream come true!
With over 24,000 five-star reviews, it’s no wonder these sweatpants are an Amazon bestseller! One Amazon reviewer stated, “These simple sweatpants are of very good quality and the fabric is not too thick or too thin. They did not shrink when I washed them on the ‘whites’ setting in my washer which is hot water. They fit as expected and were not baggy in the front or too long.
Another Amazon shopped claimed, “I cannot say enough about Amazon Essentials Clothing, these Ankle length joggers/sweatpants/loungewear are so soft and I love love that they sit as pictured below the belly button.”
