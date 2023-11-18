Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The holiday countdown is winding down, as we’re almost staring Thanksgiving weekend in the face. While Black Friday deals and sales have already dropped — we’ve rounded up some of the best scores at retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Macy’s and more — another important sales event, Cyber Week, also brings you serious savings! It’s a time when you can find deals on all your needs — i.e., clothing, shoes, jewelry, etc. But with Us finally getting in the swing of fall weather, you should turn your attention to boots and slippers — which is why we’ve found some of the best early Cyber Week deals on Uggs and Koolaburra by Ugg products!
Whether you’re a boot lover or prefer cozy slippers, we have you covered! Here, you’ll find deals on popular Ugg designs from some of your favorite shops. Read on to see some of the best early Cyber Week deals on Uggs so far, and stay tuned for more!
Boots
Our Absolute Favorite: Who doesn’t like a little flash and flair with their Uggs? The Ugg Mini Bailey Bow II has stylish bows across the back, adding a chic accent to any outfit.
- Koolaburra by Ugg Victoria Mini Booties — 20% off!
- Ugg Classic Mini II Boot — 12% off!
- Koolaburra by Ugg — 28% off!
- Koolaburra by Ugg Women’s Dezi Short Mid Calf Boot — 30% off!
- Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Short Boot — 28% off!
- Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Mini II — 29% off!
- Koolaburra by Ugg Victoria Tall Fashion Boot — 27% off!
- Koolaburra by Ugg Aribel Mini – 28% off!
- Koolaburra by Ugg Kelissa Mini — 26% off!
- Koolaburra by Ugg Nalie Short Buttoned Booties — 25% off!
Slippers
Our Absolute Favorite: Nothing beats a cozy, soft pair of slippers during the brisk fall and winter months. The Ugg Cozy Slipper has a moisture-wicking lining for a dry, warm feel.
- Koolaburra by Ugg Graisen Round-Toe Slip-On Cozy Slipper — 33% off!
- Koolaburra by Ugg Tizzey Slippers— 25% off!
- Koolaburra by Ugg Advay Slip-on — 27% off!
- Ugg Tasman LTA Slipper — 30% off!
- Ugg Lezly Slipper — 31% off!
