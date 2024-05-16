Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Dyson first successfully launched its viral hair tools harnessing the power of air. Now, the brand is re-launching the hair tools with the same air strength, but also harnessing the power of pink.

Taking a page out of the Elle Woods book (the Legally Blonde movie character played by Reese Witherspoon), Dyson really just said, “Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously disturbed.” The brand launched its viral hair tools in all pink for Mother’s Day to cater to its audience of pink-loving customers. Instead of getting grabbing these hair tools in mainly gray and blue shades, you can now get all three — the Supersonic Hair Dryer, the Ceramic Airstrait Straightener and the Airwrap — in a pretty pink.

Of course, you’re getting the hair tools for their ability to protect your hair, while simultaneously streamlining and speeding up your beauty routine. But since you’re going to spend the extra cash on them anyway, you might as well get them in a color that matches your aesthetic and boosts your mood. Keep scrolling to read about their benefits and shop the pink-coated hair tools on Amazon.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

The Supersonic Hair Dryer has fast-drying and precision technology that quickly dries hair, preventing it from further heat damage. For further protection, the dryer has intelligent heat control, which measures air temperature and regulates it. It comes with five different attachments, which are geared to cater to all types of hair, and a case to carry everything in.

Dyson Ceramic Airstrait Straightener

The Ceramic Airstrait Straightener has sped up the hair styling process in a way we haven’t seen before. It takes your hair from wet and wavy to dry and straight in minutes, without any heat damage.

Dyson Airwrap

Much like the Airstrait, the Dyson Airwrap Coanda aims to simultaneously dry and style hair at the same, while also preventing your locks against heat damage. The difference is that it comes with several attachments that can give you perfectly blown out curls, mermaid waves and more. The curling attachments come in two different directions to ensure you can use them properly on both sides of the hair. It works on all hair types and comes with a carrying case as well.