Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

No, the Dyson AirWrap isn’t on sale — if we’re being honest with ourselves, it may never be. (Until Black Friday, at least!) But that doesn’t mean we’re left high and dry without multipurpose drying and styling tools. In fact, there are plenty of alternatives that actually get more (and in some cases, better) reviews!

Related: The Secret Behind Miley Cyrus’ Gravity-Defying Grammy’s Hair Is This $19 Hairspray The 2024 Grammys were a night of glitz, glam and celebration in the music industry. There were major wins (like Taylor Swift’s fourth Grammy for Album of the Year), and some disappointing snubs (Olivia Rodrigo and Lana Del Rey went home completely empty-handed). The true star of the night, though, was Miley Cyrus… or more […]

We searched for the best multipurpose styling tools, irons and dryers that you can get for a fraction of the cost of the trendy AirWrap. Whether you’re looking for a near-exact substitute for the AirWrap, a drying brush or you just want a new flat iron, we’ve got you covered. You can score a great deal, so check out our favorites on sale below!

Luxx Air Pro 2

This five-in-one tool comes with both a clockwise and counterclockwise curling barrel, a smoothing brush, a pre-styling dryer and a volumizing brush. These attachments allow you to dry, curl, straighten and volumize — all with this single tool! You’ll take on every morning with that just-left-the-salon glow.

Get the Luxx Store Air Pro 2 Hair Tool Set for $239 (originally $299) at Amazon!

One-Step Volumizer

When you’re looking for a tried-and-true volumizer and hot air brush, look no further than this one-step tool. More than 375,000 people give this brush 5 stars — and it’s 100% justified. This brush allows you to dry and style in half the time, so you’re left with a quick, stunning blowout every time!

Get the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Dryer and Brush for $32 (originally $40) at Amazon!

Related: Condition Your Hair Like Jessica Alba With This Fortifying Spray Stars like Jennifer Aniston, Cindy Crawford and Jessica Alba seem to have the secrets to looking 25 long after passing 40. We know they have nutritionists, stylists, trainers and other resources — unlike many of Us — to keep themselves in their primes. But we got seriously lucky living in the 21st century, because the […]

6-in-1 Detachable Hair Styler

This Dyson AirWrap alternative abides, first and foremost, by the goal of reducing heat damage. 200 million negative ion particles tame frizz and static, enhance shine and smooth hair. Plus, the styler can automatically detect temperature and therefore lower temperature when damage is approaching. Smart!

Get the Techmeri 6-in-1 Detachable Hair Styler for $130 (originally $180) at Amazon!

HD430 Flexstyle Air Styling and Drying System

If you love to curl your hair but despise the amount of effort it takes, all excuses go out the window when you use this Shark multi-styler. It utilizes Coanda Technology to automatically wrap, curl and set your hair. You read that right — just place hair near the curler and the tool does the rest! It can also style and dry at the same time so you’re ultra-efficient!

Get the Shark HD430 Flexstyle Air Styling and Drying System for $250 (originally $300) at Amazon!

360 Degree Airflow Styler

Why choose between a flat iron and a curling wand when you can have both in one tool? This 2-in-1 tool has air vents along the barrel to instantly cool and set your hair after straightening or curling. Plus, it couldn’t be easier to use! A built-in clip secures your hair while you style.

Get the L’Ange 360 Degree Le Duo Airflow Styler for $76 (originally $119) at Amazon!

Titanium Flat Iron Tool

Sometimes, you just want a reliable way to straighten your hair without all the bells and whistles. This tool is a foolproof way to get that sleek, shiny, frizz-free look you’re going for without breaking the bank. It can also create bouncy curls and loose waves, so play around with it and have fun!

Get the FoxyBae Titanium Flat Iron Hair Straightener for $28 (originally $89) at Amazon!

Related: Get This Luxe Swarovski Jewelry Set for Nearly 50% Off on Amazon If you’re wondering what to request for a Valentine’s Day gift this year, consider a stunning jewelry set that won’t break the bank! We’re not saying that Valentine’s Day is all about the gifts, of course, but if you and your boo like to celebrate with a few thoughtful trinkets, then more power to you. […]

Brighup 5-in-1 Professional Hot Air Styler

Three temperature modes, two wind speeds, an ergonomic handle and a lightweight feel are just a few features we love on this versatile five-in-one styler. It can be used pre-styling to dry hair, as a blow dryer brush, as a straightening brush and as a curling iron. The real question is… what can’t it do?

Get the Brighup 5-in-1 Professional Hot Air Styler for $155 (originally $250) at Amazon!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other hair tools on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us