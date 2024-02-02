Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re wondering what to request for a Valentine’s Day gift this year, consider a stunning jewelry set that won’t break the bank! We’re not saying that Valentine’s Day is all about the gifts, of course, but if you and your boo like to celebrate with a few thoughtful trinkets, then more power to you. That said, there’s no reason necessary to snag a sparkly jewelry box update — especially when the sale is seriously strong!

Rose gold and a soft pink center give this set a very unique flair. It includes both a necklace (just under 15 inches) and stud earrings (3/8 of an inch), so you’ll be coordinated, classy and sophisticated wherever you go! The necklace is clover shaped and beautifully dainty, falling just below your collar bone; the earrings have an identical shape which make for a delicate overall aesthetic.

This set isn’t reserved for fancy occasions, either — yes, the necklace and earrings are the perfect dazzling accessories for when you go to a nice dinner, an office party or birthday celebration, but they are also ideal day-to-day pieces. The set will elevate any outfit and give you that put-together vibe you’re going for. We’re imagining it with a T-shirt, cardigan, wide-leg pants and a pair of white sneakers. Totally casual — but kicked up a notch!

If not for Valentine’s Day, it makes the perfect gift for a close friend or loved one… or yourself. It comes in a luxe-looking box for optimal presentation. The only thing to be aware of, whether you’re keeping it for yourself or gifting it, is to keep it away from water, lotions and perfume and to wash it with care. Swarovski recommends using a soft, lint-free cloth to gently clean the necklace pendant and then the chain (in that order).

It is recommended to clean the earrings after every use to remove signs of wear and dirt. Hold the earrings by the post and polish away! It’s not rocket science, but it’s best to care for the jewelry as you go, so it lasts as long as possible. Other than that, all you have to do is put the set on and get ready to stun!

