Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Despite our wishful thinking, it’s not quite spring yet. We’ve still got a few cold months to go before we can start singing in the rain, rocking pinks and yellows and planting our flower pots. But that doesn’t have to be a saddening fact; rather, we can celebrate the fact that neutrals are still totally in. We simply adore neutrals!

That said, we’ve been in the brunt of the chilly season since November, and we’re all getting a little bored with our winter wardrobes. If you’re ready for a closet update to make it through February and March, we’ve got you covered — these 17 neutral finds will become your new cold-weather staples to wear all winter long (or at least until temps start to rise)!

Related: Your New Favorite Sweater Dress Is Waiting for You at Walmart — Under $40 Is anyone else starting to get bored with a closet of solid-colored clothing? Yes, we adore solid shades, but we’re at the point of winter when a little variety might brighten our fashion spirits. And by “a little variety,” we don’t mean a wild, 1960s-style tie-dye pattern with peace signs or a vivaciously floral landscape. […]

Sweaters and Sweatshirts

1. Wide variety: Camel, oatmeal, khaki and coffee are just a few of the wintery shades this ribbed knit sweater comes in. You’ll want them all — originally $59, now $33!

2. Horizontal on the horizon: A combination of horizontal knit, lantern sleeves and a boat neck neckline makes for a heavenly trendy sweater — originally $55, now $31!

3. Taupe crew: Crewneck sweaters are a fall and winter staple regardless, but make it a rich taupe color and you just found yourself a new go-to garment — originally $53, now $35!

4. Super sporty: You’ll know the brand when you see it. This high-quality sweatshirt is lined with fleece for a cozy, warm and soft feel — just $70!

5. Chunky knit: You may associate woven cable knit sweaters with the holidays, but that won’t be the case with this versatile pullover — just $53!

6. Beige babe: What happens when the style of a zip-up sweatshirt meets the a cropped hoodie? An ultra-fashionable and equally comfy sweatshirt is born — $40!

7. Not so gray: Gray skies aren’t the best, but this color is! A unique knit seals the deal with this mock neck… it’s a must-have — originally $45, now $41!

8. A true hybrid: It’s not purple, and it’s not brown — but rather a swoon-worthy, extra-happy medium — splurge for $158!

9, Tuck it in: Sometimes, you’re in the mood for a thin sweater that’s form-fitting to style with jeans and a cardigan. This is that sweater — originally $38, now $30!

10. Beautifully oversized: The exaggerated knit of this sweater makes it completely chic. Get ready for the compliments to come rolling in —$46!

Related: My Favorite Kate Spade Crossbody Is 70% Off at Walmart There’s nothing better than getting a great deal on something you probably would have purchased anyway. Whether you’ve been on the hunt for a new crossbody, a new bag in general or simply a new accessory to freshen up your wardrobe, this Kate Spade option checks off all of the boxes — and then some! […]

Pants and Sweatpants

11. Casual cargo: Heavily-pocketed cargo pants are in style right now, and we’re not complaining — just $40!

12. Large coffee, please : You might end up liking these mocha-colored sweatpants more than your morning cup of joe — originally $48, now $26!

13. Big stretch: Whether you’re running to grab coffee or playing tennis with the girls, these pants will keep you cool and confident — just $35!

14. All dressed up: If you’re a working woman, you likely have a pair of black dress pants… but do you have creamy beige? — just $80!

15. Let’s move: When you’re on the move, you want to be comfortable. These leggings are made from polyester and spandex, so you can bet they’re stretchy — just $128!

16. Khaki queen: Dress these up or down with a simple change of shoes. Whether you choose to wear them with sneakers or heels, you’ll be making a major fashion statement — just $34!

17. Lounge in luxury: These pants are a mix of sweatpants, joggers and cargo styles. Lined with fleece, they make the perfect leisure bottoms — originally $43, now $37!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us