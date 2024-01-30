Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although it may be tempting to just throw on a pair of leggings and a sweatshirt on busy travel days, there’s something so satisfying about dressing up. Now, I’m certainly not saying to sacrifice comfort. In fact, we can all take a note from the rich mom aesthetic to craft a luxurious and cozy travel wardrobe. To do so, it’s important to keep the color scheme neutral — look for soft fabrics, and make sure to prioritize elastic waist bands.

If you’re still not totally sure of the vibe, you came to the right place. I scoured the internet to find the best rich mom travel essentials that will keep you feeling comfortable and looking chic, even if you have an overnight layover. The following options have an expensive vibe, while still being budget-friendly. Time to make the airport your runway!

1. Chic and Cozy: This Anrabess cardigan coat is structured enough to emulate the iconic Upper East Side mom style, while still feeling ultra-soft. It’s the perfect mix of stylish and comfortable to keep you warm during chilly flights — was $67, now just $47!

2. Designer Level: This matching sweater set in Apricot gives off serious Hermès vibes for under $100! The elastic waistband and flowy fit really come in handy for long-haul travel days. Plus, it’s cute enough to wear once you reach your destination — just $53!

3. Forget Louis: The Louis Vuitton weekender bag is so overdone. Go for this fresh style from Iteizy that’s oodles cheaper. Along with the large duffle, it also comes with a matching toiletry bag and cross-body strap — just $49!

4. Like a Personal Blanket: You’ll look like the poshest woman at the airport when you show up for your flight in this Nordstrom Cotton & Cashmere High-Low Poncho. It’s ultra-soft and feels like a blanket to keep you snug while in the air — was $99, now just $64!

5. Better Than Sweatpants: The chicest lounge pants we’ve ever seen, the AirEssentials Wide Leg Pants from Spanx are crafted with a cushiony material that’s super soft and won’t weigh you down as you’re rushing to your gate — just $138!

6. Stylishly Warm: The unique draping on Zella’s Amazing Cozy Wrap Jacket makes it look so much more luxe than it actually is. The drawstring neckline is seriously versatile, offering many ways to style, while the fleece-lined interior prevents chilly planes and trains from getting uncomfortable — just $89!

7. Perfect for Work Trips: When you need to go straight from the plane to the office, having this lululemon Nulu Skirt in your wardrobe will be a lifesaver. It’s soft, stretchy and offers a dash of compression to ward off bloating — just $88!

8. Belt Bag for the Win: Sporty and chic, lululemon’s Everywhere Belt Bag is a travel (and mom) essential for keeping all of you important items (including your passport, keys and ticket) handy and allowing you to stay hands-free to wrangle the kids — just $38!

9. The Most Stylish Backpack Ever: Haven’t you heard? All of the cool moms are toting around the sleek Dagne Dover Dakota Backpack. You may just ditch all tote bags once you slip this on your shoulders — just $195!

10. Winter Travel Ready: A quality sweater is a staple in every rich mom’s closet. Wear this one from Banana Republic in the airport to prove you’re put together, even when you’re corralling your family to the gate. It also doesn’t hurt that this style is lightweight-yet-warm — was $100, now just $60!

11. Power (Travel) Jumpsuit: Why struggle with deciding what to wear while in transit when you can slip on this trendy Abercrombie jumpsuit? With pockets, a comfy tie waist and airy fabric, you’ll be ready to jet set anywhere in a pinch — was $90, now just $63!

12. Made for Walking: Comfy shoes are a non-negotiable when you’re traveling, and this pristine pair of white sneakers from Naturalizer will leave you looking fresh and prevent blisters in the process — just $99!

13. The Comfiest Jeans: Don’t want to wear loungewear while traveling? These flared Spanx jeans look like high-end denim but slip on like your typical leggings to move with your body — just $148!

14. Business Ready: These tailored Kunmi trousers have a sneaky little secret — the waist is elasticized in the back, so it expands with you and prevents annoying digging while traveling — just $33!

15. The Best Accessory: This Zesst Organics scarf was literally made for travel. You can wear it as a fashionable accessory, or expand it into a shawl or blanket when you’re on-the-go — just $68!

16. Vacation Ready: When you’re wearing this luxe Lillusory set, you can step right off the plane and directly into vacation-mode without needing to change — just $54!

17. Major Deal: If you’re gonna wear a sweatshirt, it should be this Caslon one so you still look rich mom-chic. Hurry and scoop it up while it’s on sale! — was $59, now just $41!

