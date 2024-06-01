Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
You could go with a minimalistic dress wherever you go this summer, but why do that when you could get dressed up in a beautiful printed maxi dress? There are plenty on offer this year, as evidenced by a quick trip to Amazon. In fact, this particular dress is one great example, and it’s affordable luxury for a low price. You’ll want to snatch up your own ASAP.
The Zesica Bohemian Floral Wrap Maxi Dress is just $53 at Amazon, and it has a wrap design with a V-shaped neckline. Its hemline has frills all their own at the bottom of the dress with a special print that complements the small flowers all over the main part of the frock. It also hits just above your ankles, so it’s a long and modest dress if you want to wear it to brunch, but it shows just enough skin at the chest if you feel a little risqué.
This dress is made of 100% rayon, so it’s nice and lightweight and stretchy where it counts. It’s slouchy in all the right places, so you can wear it with your favorite sandals or heels, depending on your style for the particular time. It also flows nicely across the room when you walk, as it swishes along with you. It has a nice, relaxed and feminine look that you’ll love to show off no matter what you’re up to all summer long.
But it’s not just the dress’s construction that you’ll want to show everyone you meet. It’s the way the dress uses its print and combines with the construction to make a wholly unique look. If you like what you see in the picture, you’ll want to wear this dress out all the time, and we think you definitely should!
