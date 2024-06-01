Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

No matter how much you try to take care of your skin, some people are predisposed to having issues with acne. If you find that you have these problems often, the answer might be a special body wash that can help solve them. We found a special acne control body wash that’s gentle enough to pamper your skin but tough on acne, and you might want to try it if you’re dealing with this problem right now.

The Geologie Acne Control Superclean Body Wash is just $20 at Amazon. It’s surprisingly effective on acne no matter where you have it on your body, from yout back to your chest and elsewhere. It can help treat the root of your acne and clear up breakouts while preventing them from recurring. It does this by unclogging your pore and reduces sebum production without drying your skin out, both of which can help treat your acne without stripping your skin of important moisture and other oils that keep it healthy.

Get the Geologie Acne Control Superclean Body Wash for just $20 at Amazon!

When you use this body wash, you’ll be taking care of your skin allover. It’s fragrance-free, so you don’t have to worry about being sensitive to the scent. It’s also formulated without phthalates, sulfates, and other harmful ingredients. You can use it in tandem with some of the other Geologie products as well for a magnified effect, for a concentrated acne-fighting wash that should take care of all your skin problems in one fell swoop.

If you have $20 and you want to make things different for your skin as well as your overall mood, try out this body wash and see what it can do for your body. You might just be without all that pesky acne before you know it.

