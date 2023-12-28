Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Making sure to keep your health together and in tip-top shape heading into the new year is crucial! Whether starting a new fitness regimen is one of your 2024 resolutions or you’re looking to amplify your current routine, the proper supplements can give you a much-needed boost. Kelsea Ballerini, renowned country artist, knows how to stay at the peak of her game and uses her favorite multivitamin supplements to help with the process. Best of all, they’re only $23 at Amazon!

Related: The Best Vitamins for Hair Growth Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Men and women can experience hair thinning, or they may find that their hair doesn’t grow as quickly as they would like it to. If this happens for you, you’ll want to turn to the best […]

In an interview with The Strategist, Ballerini emphasized the importance of staying healthy and highlighted her journey.

“I have turned into a supplement girlie,” the 30-year-old told the publication. “With all the traveling I’ve been doing, I wanted to take every precaution I could to stay healthy. Plus, I was having trouble sleeping due to anxiety, so I wanted to find supplements that work for me. I did some research into the most vegan pills, and I like that Ritual has vegan capsules. I’m not putting any kind of plastics or weird chemicals in my body. If you’re taking something every day, I think it’s really important to be mindful about not just the vitamin but the vessel it comes in too.” We couldn’t agree more!

Get the Ritual Multivitamins for Women for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Ritual Multivitamins for Women is an all-encompassing vitamin which provides your daily dose of iron, Omega 3 DHA and more — while leaving behind a fresh, minty taste behind. Additionally, these supplements are vegan and include B12 and vitamin D3 for immune support! All in all, there are nine traceable ingredients which are working overtime throughout these capsules!

Perhaps most importantly, these multivitamins come backed by a peer-reviewed clinical study published in Frontiers in Nutrition, an internationally recognized peer-reviewed journal, and they’re proven to increase vitamin D, Omega-3 DHA and Folate levels within 12 weeks. They come United States Pharmacopeia (USP) certified, which ensures what the brand claims is in its vitamins is actually in them — less than 1% of multivitamins on the market have this certification!

Ritual has thousands of fans worldwide, but one Amazon reviewer said, “I love these pills. I’ve tried several different brands, and this is the only one that has given me my energy back. With COVID and working from home, my energy was very low. After about two weeks of taking these, I noticed that I was back to my pre-covid energy levels. I’ve consistently taken two a day, every day, and I’m in love. I take them on a full or empty stomach and have no issues.

Another Amazon reviewer added, “I am now going on my second bottle of Ritual Multi-vitamins! They have a great minty taste, so no gross aftertaste (in fact, it’s nice and refreshing!) The pills are easy to swallow, and I love that they are see-thru, and you can check out the little beads inside. Definitely a staple in my morning routine!” A final happy Amazon reviewer noted, “The vitamins arrived quickly and look exactly how I expected. They have a pleasant peppermint smell/taste. After just three days of taking these, I already feel a difference in my energy levels, and my bloating is gone. Easy to swallow and fast acting.”

If you’re looking for an immune-boosting multivitamin, this Kelsea Ballerini-approved supplement may be an ideal addition!

See it:Get the Ritual Multivitamins for Women for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

Want a multivitamin but not feeling this option? Shop more of our picks below!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us