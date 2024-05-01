Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You likely know Kopari for the brand’s wide selection of sun care, with glittery sunscreen and plenty of gorgeous options to protect yourself from the sun’s rays. But did you know Kopari has a range of different types of skincare that you can use as part of your routine? There’s even a retinol cream that’s well worth picking up, especially if this is your first time using it.

The Ultra Renewal Retinol Body Cream at Kopari is just $42, and whether it’s your first or fifteenth experience with the wonder ingredient, you’re going to see some serious results, if buyers’ comments are any indication. This body cream uses ingredients like acai and encapsulated retinol to treat fine lines, sun damage, and crepey skin, all while resurfacing and boosting collagen production. It’s super gentle, and it’s safe to use two times a day for maximum results.

Buyers swear by this clinically proven retinol formula, claiming they saw real results in just a week. It definitely makes sense, given that this retinol formula is designed to match your skin’s amino acid structure as it releases its formula over time. You can apply it to your chest, neck, arms, or wherever else you want to see a difference night and day to prevent and repair signs of aging. Just make sure you use sunscreen, as you should always be doing when it comes to retinoids (and going out in general).

So if you’re looking for a way to incorporate retinol into your routine without going too hard in the paint, you can try this gentle formula from Kopari. It’s well-loved by many buyers, so you can trust it to give you the improvements you’re looking to make. It also comes in a gorgeous bottle and looks great on your shelf.

