As we inch closer to Memorial Day Weekend, so many of our favorite retailers are hosting sales. Frankly, we love to see it. Sales are a trendy way to stock up on seasonal essentials you’ll need to feel comfy, cute and confident. Right now, you can snag summer essentials like belt bags, swimwear, and denim shorts for under $40!

Whether you’re jet setting to tropical destinations or playing around the house with your children, you can find something you’ll need during Nordstrom’s current sale. We’ve rounded up 19 versatile pieces for many occasions. Scroll ahead to check out our top picks!

Tops On Sale Under$40

1. Our Absolute Favorite: There’s nothing like snagging a name-brand item for less. This Vince Camuto sleeveless animal print top is versatile enough to take you from a morning Zoom meeting to happy hour with your besties — originally $59, now just $24!

2. Neutral Florals: Earth-toned florals add an eclectic flair to this silky blouse — originally $49, now just $20!

3. Crop Life: You can dress this crop-style tank up or down to your liking. It pairs so well with jeans and sneakers, but it looks super chic paired with an oversized blouse, a denim skirt and high heels — originally $23, now just $9!

4. Tenniscore: Whether you’re inspired by Zendaya’s eye-catching Challengers outfits or you’re actually hitting the court, you can serve tenniscore vibes, courtesy of this cute graphic T-shirt — originally $24, now just $10!

5. Olive It: This olive green bodysuit is the perfect layering base for summertime ensembles — originally $75, now just $15!

6. Dreamy Sleeves: If you’re a fashionista who loves to conceal their arms, you’ll want to check out this dreamy tie-dye top. It has a puff sleeve design that stops right above the elbow and a drawstring to help cinch your shape — originally $39, now just $16!

Bottoms On Sale Under $40

7. Cozy Chic: You won’t want to take these cozy, wide-leg leggings off! They’re made from comfy cotton material that melts against the skin — originally $29, now just $16!

8. Biker Babe: Speaking of comfort, you don’t want to miss these cozy biker shorts. They’re lightweight so they won’t make you sweat, but you can dress them up if you want to add a street-style-inspired edge to an ensemble — originally $20, on sale starting at just $13!

9. Glistening Ruch: Looking for a statement piece for a festive occasion? This black midi skirt has sparkling accents and a ruched detailing that works as a slit — originally $29, now just $13!

10. Totally Textured: Make a bold statement with this lively black and white houndstooth mini skirt. It stops just about the knee and has an asymmetrical hem — originally $, now just $16!

11. Denim Duty: Denim shorts are an undisputed summertime classic. These leggy bottoms feature a stretchy fabric that makes for a comfortable fit — originally $29, now just $16!

Intimates & Swim On Sale Under $40

12. Wild Tights: These leopard print stockings are so lightweight and trendy, you can style them this summer or keep them on hand until the fall — originally $15, now just $8!

13. Lacey Lingerie: Upgrade your lingerie collection with the help of this lacey garter belt — originally $24, now just $11!

14. Red Hot: Go seamless this summer with the help of this bright red, lacey thong: — originally $15, now just $8!

15. Strappy Bottoms: This cheeky bikini bottom keeps your assets safe and sound while you’re taking a dip, courtesy of the strappy waist tie design — originally $59, now just $12!

16. Halter Hottie: This light purple House of CB swimsuit top has cups for extra support and features a chic halter-neck design — originally $105, now just $21!

Accessories & Beauty On Sale Under $40

17. On-The-Go Essential: Belt bags are all the rage. This Herschel Supply Co Settlement Bag comes in a chic animal watercolor design that’s so unique — originally $40, now just $16!

18. Golden Stacks: If you live for a jewelry stack, check out this three-pack of gold rings — originally $15, now just $6!

19. Whimsical Bows: So many of our favorite A-listers are rocking hair bows. Jump on the blossoming fashion trend with this black barrette — originally $20, now just $12!

Looking for other ways to elevate your summer wardrobe? Check out more picks below: