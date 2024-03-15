Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We all dream about what we would do if we won the lottery. And if I’m being honest, I think many of Us would consider some cosmetic enhancements. I mean, getting older is a privilege and a beautiful process, but we still want to remain fresh-faced and fabulous for as long as we can. But as we wait for our big payday to come through, we can rely on a retinol face stick that reviewers say is essentially a “facelift product.”

Now, what product is being compared to a facelift, you may ask? It’s the Velamo Advanced Retinol Face Stick, which effectively plumps and hydrates the skin, while minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles — all with an easy swipe-on applicator. Of course, the main star out of the list of ingredients is the collagen production-increasing retinol, but it also includes other skin-hydration heroes like squalene, jojoba oil and palm oil. Even at full ask, the price of this retinol stick is eons less than a facelift — but right now, you can get it on sale for just $14.

Get the Velamo Advanced Retinol Face Stick (Originally $30) on sale for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: This Chanel Cream Is Like a Luxurious Drink for Your Hands Finding a great hand cream that isn’t just moisturizing, but the perfect panacea for all the woes you deal with regarding the skin on top of your hands is difficult. And sometimes you can barely find one that handles extreme dryness with your hands. If you’re still searching for the holy grail, you might be […]

Allowing you to target specific areas, this suitable-for-all-skin-types product comes in a stick format, which you can easily apply to any area of your face. The brand recommends that you use the retinol stick at night (and so do we), since rocking retinol out in the sun can damage your skin. Onto a clean face, apply the stick under your eyes and any other area of your face you’d like to target. And since it can take time for your skin to adjust to the powerful effects of retinol, the brand says to use it just once or twice per week and then gradually increase. But luckily, it doesn’t take long before you’ll start seeing some results!

The potential proof of this product’s effectiveness comes from its review section. A shopper favorite, this face stick has racked up a whopping 6,200+ five-star ratings – a massive amount for such an affordable find. And buyers keep coming back for more, as over 500 units have been purchased in this last month alone. It’s just that good!

This shopper said it took only a couple of weeks of use before they noticed “a big difference” in their fine lines and dryness, particularly around their eye area. “I only wish I had discovered this product years ago,” they said. “There’s no scent, which is a huge plus. I have sensitive skin and it doesn’t irritate it at all.”

Another shopper called it an “eye bag eraser,” saying that their eye puffiness and darkness had been reduced in just one week. “It feels smooth and hydrating with just a couple of swipes,” they said.

Related: This Dazzling Priming Serum Is All About Enhancing Your Natural Glow If you’ve been looking for the perfect base for your makeup to enhance your inner glow, there are tons of great options out there. But one of the best you can expect to find is the Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum, which is a primer and a serum all in one that understands the assignment — […]

Our chances of winning the lottery may be slim, but with this retinol stick, our chances of getting facelift-worthy skin are much, much higher. And as luck would have it, it’s even on sale right now!

See it: Velamo Advanced Retinol Face Stick (originally $30) on sale for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more retinol skincare here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!