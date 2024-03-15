This Chanel Cream Is Like a Luxurious Drink for Your Hands

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Finding a great hand cream that isn’t just moisturizing, but the perfect panacea for all the woes you deal with regarding the skin on top of your hands is difficult. And sometimes you can barely find one that handles extreme dryness with your hands. If you’re still searching for the holy grail, you might be turning into a new Chanel convert. Because this Chanel cream may be one of the best options on the market to help all of these things.

Related: The Best Hand Creams in 2024 Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD Whether you’ve got dry, cracked skin or your hands are lined with wrinkles and match your great aunt Enid’s, your hands deserve a cream to restore and hydrate those scaly, […]

The Chanel Le Lift La Créme Main is a luxury hand cream that works to hydrate your hands, treat visible signs of aging, helps even your skin tone, and more all with one application. It’s a thick yet fast-absorbing formula that won’t leave your hands feeling greasy, even if you’ve just applied it. It’s packed with antioxidants and alfalfa extract for evening out your skin tone and reducing the appearance of wrinkles. It’s gentle when it comes to making your skin feel soft, hyrated and cared for, but it’s effective in a similar way that retinol is.

Get the Chanel Le Lift La Créme Main for just $70 at Violet Grey!

It also has licorice extract inside to help you brighten age spots and smooth out any fine lines. And because this is Chanel, it comes in a gorgeous bottle too. You’ll turn heads and get plenty of attention if you happen to take it anywhere with you, not just because of the iconic branding but how attractive the packaging is. Given, you’ll pay for every bit of the hand cream due to its quality ingredients and the name, but it’s well worth it.

Get the Chanel Le Lift La Créme Main for just $70 at Violet Grey!

Applying Vaseline or lotions with dimethicone can just exacerbate dry hand problems, but it seems Chanel’s hand cream here focus on targeting underlying problems and solving them in addition to softening skin. Plus, you get the added anti-aging bonus.

Get the Chanel Le Lift La Créme Main for just $70 at Violet Grey!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Your hands can be the first place that you start showing your real age. Be ready to combat these visible signs of aging and have the best-looking hands you’ve had in years.