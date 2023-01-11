13 Best Anti-Aging Hand Creams to Both Treat and Prevent Wrinkles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even the biggest skincare savants may be overlooking one critical area — the hands! The skin on your hands is just as important as your face and neck when it comes to anti-aging treatments. It’s a delicate area which sees a ton of exposure and movement, making it more susceptible to showing signs of aging like wrinkles, dark spots and general sagging.

Using an excellent hand cream daily is an easy way to both reverse and prevent signs of aging, and there are so many different versions you can buy. To reverse damage that’s already been done, there are some incredible creams which are more intensive — plus there are other lighter options for those who have yet to see prominent wrinkles appear. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve found a slew of options to help you achieve your goals — read on for the scoop!

HerbXtract Hand Cream with Collagen

This treatment uses collagen to improve elasticity on your hands the same way anti-aging creams and serums do for your complexion!

$17.00 See it!

Robanda Retinol Anti-Aging Hand Treatment

Retinol is another great topical treatment we use for anti-aging on the face, but it may work just as well on the hands!

$12.00 See it!

Advanced Clinicals Retinol Body Lotion

This bestselling and inexpensive lotion can be used all over the body (including the hands) to help counteract crepey, sagging skin!

Originally $20 On Sale: $16 You Save 20% See it!

Salcoll Collagen – Pure Bioactive Anti-Aging Collagen Repair Hand Cream

This is another collagen-infused cream which shoppers say helps their hands “look like they’re aging in reverse.” Score!

Originally $46 On Sale: $30 You Save 35% See it!

Strivectin Volumizing Hand Cream

This patented formula’s aim is to help make your skin look plumper with hyaluronic acid and other ingredients — with clinical studies showing you may see serious improvements in as little as eight weeks!

$29.00 See it!

Skincare LdeL Cosmetics Retinol Anti-Aging Hand Cream

This hand cream reportedly has a heavier, thick feel, so if your hands are especially dry, this may be a perfect choice for you!

$20.00 See it!

Origins Make A Difference™ Rejuvenating Hand Treatment

Shoppers love this nourishing and brightening hand cream so much, they’re begging for the brand to drop it in a larger size!

$27.00 See it!

Deborah Lippmann Rich Girl Hand Cream SPF 25

Not only does this cream have anti-aging botanicals which can work their magic on your hands, you also get SPF 25, which is important to prevent future signs of aging!

$30.00 See it!

La Mer The Hand Treatment

La Mer products are definitely a splurge, but we know their skincare is seriously top-notch — and this anti-aging hand cream has the reviews to back it up!

$90.00 See it!

Supergoop! Handscreen SPF 40 Sunscreen

The most important thing you can do to prevent signs of aging is using sunscreen daily, and this version is specifically formulated for your hands!

$40.00 See it!

L’Occitane Youth Hand Cream Serum-in-Cream

This hand cream uses different powerful botanicals to achieve more even skin tone, improved elasticity and potentially help veins appear less visible!

$38.00 See it!

Sisley Paris Sisleÿa Global Anti-Age Hand Care

If you have the extra cash to spend on a seriously amazing hand cream, then this is the one! It’s the most expensive one from our list, but if you’re willing to splurge, reviewers say this stuff makes wrinkles and dark spots significantly less visible.

$168.00 See it!

Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Intensive Smoothing Hand Crème

This hand cream is a bit of a less intense treatment, but it does target dryness and promote more supple-looking skin — leading to a more youthful look!

$76.00 See it!

