Bring Your Skin’s Natural Glow Back With This Oil-Free Moisturizer

The wrong moisturizer can make your face feeling like you just rubbed grease all over it. It doesn’t keep you hydrated, but it definitely makes you feel like there’s some sort of gross sheen all over. Some people need lightweight creams made specifically for those with oil-prone skin. We’ve found one of the ultimate options – and it’ll both hydrate and make your skin feel nice and hydrated while also comfortable, without the oil sheen.

The Omega Water Cream from The Inkey List is an oil-free moisturizer that doesn’t go on or stay greasy or heavy. It contains ceramides, glycerin, betaine, and niacinamide, all of which work together to help deliver important nutrients and skin-loving ingredients to your face that you need on a daily basis.

Get the Omega Water Cream for just $12 at The Inkey List!

You can use this cream in the morning and at night to moisturize your skin as needed. The Inkey List claims that in an independent consumer trial of 50 participants in September 2021, 100% of participants said it was easily absorbed, with 100% saying their skin felt deeply hydrated.

The Inkey List also claims that this cream is clinically proven to increase skin hydration levels and to balance oil. If you can get both of those things under control, you’ll be living large with your skin and feeling fresh as a daisy.

If you’re still searching for the perfect moisturizer, go ahead and grab this one. You can’t go wrong as it’s just $12, which is perfectly affordable. And if it does change your skin the way it claims it will, you’ll have a new affordable go-to cream and plenty of ways to use it to improve your skin with every day that passes.