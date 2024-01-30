Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to nutrition, celebs take tips from the experts too! Case in point: Jessica Alba went to nutritionist Kelly LeVeque for advice due to feeling sluggish, rundown and perpetually craving carbs. With such a busy lifestyle as a mom, business owner and actress, it’s only fair that she needed a boost!

But it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that a large sugary coffee concoction isn’t the answer to improve long-term, sustainability energy. According to LeVeque, the best way to feel more energized is to have a diet focused on balancing blood sugar and reducing inflammation. (Spikes in blood sugar are what lead us to reach for refined carbs like cookies and pizza that are tasty, but not the best for energy levels). To look and feel better, it starts with what you’re putting in!

Get the Be Well by Kelly LeVeque Grass-Fed Protein Powder for $57 at Amazon!

Shortly after starting with LeVeque, Alba had more energy, fewer cravings and a better outlook on nutrition in general. One of the main tricks up LeVeque’s sleeve: protein powder. And not just any protein powder — a whole food, clean, grass-fed powder she developed to tackle the blood sugar issues faced by many of Us.

You see, LeVeque believes in minimalist nutrition, which is why this Swedish protein powder contains exclusively what you need and nothing that you don’t. There are no sugars, dairy or other blood sugar-spiking ingredients to throw off your body’s internal balance; it’s paleo, keto friendly, low carb and packed with 23 grams of grass-fed beef protein (and therefore essential amino acids including BCAAs and collagen). This high-protein formula also curbs cravings and helps you stay fuller longer so that by 3 p.m., you’re not scouring the kitchen in pursuit of a sweet snack.

You can buy either chocolate or vanilla-flavored powder, but if you’re trying to do it like Alba (and who isn’t?), opt for vanilla! The vanilla protein powder contains just three important ingredients — none of which are artificial flavors, colors or dyes — just beef protein, monk fruit extract and vanilla bean powder. As she recently posted on Instagram, Alba blends a scoop with coconut water, ice almond butter, matcha powder and a whole peeled banana. That’s it! (But she probably wouldn’t be able to do it without help from 3-year-old Hayes!)

Putting together a “Fab 4” smoothie that suits your unique tastes and stabilizes blood sugar couldn’t be easier. It’s 100% customizable, so long as you follow the golden ratio of one serving protein to one tablespoon fat (peanut butter, almond butter, etc.), one tablespoon fiber (chia seeds, flax seeds, matcha), unlimited greens and liquid to desired thickness. We’re ready to ditch that midday croissant for something equally tasty but exponentially healthier now!

