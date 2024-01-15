Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s nothing that fuels a good workout quite like a cute gym outfit (and maybe a bagel and coffee on the way). “Dress for success” is how the saying goes, and the same logic applies to accomplishing your fitness goals. Why this phenomenon works is a mystery to Us, but somehow, it prevails every time — whether you’ve been a fitness fanatic since 2006 or are trying to get started this week.

Matching workout sets are trending for a reason; not only are they stylish, but they’re functional beyond measure. Instead of spending a ton of time choosing a gym ‘fit which allows you to squat, run, bench and stretch — and feel fabulous while doing it — you have a built-in get-up which maximizes your fitness potential.

Related: These Ribbed And Cropped Tanks Are My Favorite — Plus, They're 52% Off Tank tops and camisoles didn’t used to be so expensive, but nowadays, we seem to spend as much on a nice dinner out for a garment that doesn’t see the light of day half of the time! But whether worn as a top during the summer or as an undergarment in the winter, we can’t […]

And if all of this sounds too good to be true, it is sometimes… just check the price tag for a set at one of your favorite stores. The excitement of convenience, style and functionality plummets quickly after seeing triple digits. But if you want a set that doesn’t have a catch, you’re in the right place: we found a bestselling set that even contains a bonus piece!

Get the IWEMEK Seamless Workout Running Activewear Set Outfit for $35 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

A compression-designed top coupled with high-waist biker shorts is an ultra-flattering combination which you can rock for yoga, on the trails, at the gym, around the house and even out to grab a post-workout bite. The set comes with a matching sports bra to wear underneath or on its own; it offers a V-neck, adjustable spaghetti straps and padding, supporting your chest while slimming your appearance.

The shirt is short-sleeved for extra breathability — which you’re going to want when the room is 110 degrees and you’re in crow pose. Polyester fabric makes the set extra stretchy, moisture-absorbing and contouring. And it’s not just the material which makes this set an everyday activewear go-to; the seamless shorts are five inches long, a versatile length for any activity.

An elastic waistband is another flattering feature, tucking in your stomach and smoothing out curves. It’s exactly what you want when you’re running, stretching or lifting! (Confidence is key at the gym — and everywhere, really!). Plus, it’s great for all sizes!

Related: 7 Best Athletic Shoes for Winter Running, Walking and Hiking If you’re still exercising outside in the middle of winter, major props to you. If you’re just getting started exercising outside, maybe as a New Year’s resolution, major props to you too. Or maybe you’re like some of Us who only make winter treks of necessity to get to the train, bus stop, coffee shop […]

“I thought it was MUST to leave a review for my thicker girls. I first bought this set in black & absolutely loved it, so I had to get it in another color! It will SNATCH your waist big time! Also, it gives good support on lower tummy (I’m a mom of one) so I feel safe to say it’s mom friendly. It fits like a glove, love the quality. It’s very stretchy for my bustier girls, but also snugs you well.”

Regardless of the type of movement you’re doing, you can be certain this set will flatter you and not slip, bunch, squeeze or slide. It comes in 11 three-piece color options and 21 two-piece ones, so you’re destined to find your newest reason to work out! Oh, and if putting together a look for the gym is a major motivator to go in the first place, don’t worry — it is for Us too!

See it: Get the IWEMEK Seamless Workout Running Activewear Set Outfit for $35 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!