There’s something so special about a mother passing down a special beauty trick or sharing a tried-and-true makeup product with her daughter. Beauty connects us in so many ways, and, although they may seem small, these moments become indelible memories in a girl’s life!

I love hearing about celebrities who attribute their skincare rituals or hair routines to their moms. For Victoria Justice in particular, she got her mascara from her mama! The actress detailed to The Strategist that her mom put her on to the L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Mascara years ago, and she’s never looked back.

“My mom also introduced me to this mascara years ago when it first came out,” Justice said. “I’ve tried others since, but I haven’t really loved another mascara as much as this one . . . This is really the only mascara I use.” Mama Justice not only made a longterm impact on her daughter’s lashes after showing her Telescopic — she also was helping her finances in the long run, since it’s only $10 a tube!

Get the L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Mascara for $10 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

The affordable formula proved to Justice that she didn’t need to drop a ton of money on expensive mascara. “The formula really lengthens lashes while separating them, and it’s buildable.” she explained. “The wand is superthin, so I can really dig into my lashes and apply the mascara fully.”

The ultra-thin wand that Justice raves about is one of the defining features that makes it possible for the mascara to reach each and every lash — even the ones in the corner of your eye. With itty bitty bristles, the brush latches on to lashes and extends the lengthening formula in a single swipe, boosting length by up to 60%! If you have hooded eyes (just like Justice) you’ll really appreciate how this wand minimizes the chances of leaving mascara smudges on your lids, which you know is all too common when using a mascara with a fluffy brush.

Unsurprisingly, Justice isn’t the only person who swears by Telescopic Mascara. Almost 6,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating, with a few people also saying that they refuse to swipe on anything else. “I’ve been using this mascara for probably ten years now, and I only use this one because I’ve learned if I buy another kind I’ll throw it away and go back to this,” one reviewer writes. “My lashes are long, separated, and beautiful. It lasts a long time, and comes off easy with just water and a makeup removing cloth. I get a lot of compliments on my lashes and always say ‘thanks, it’s the mascara.'”

Between Justice’s seal of approval and the thousands of fans that love Telescopic (not to mention that unbeatable price), I’m sure that this has the potential to become your new favorite mascara — but you’ll never know unless you add to cart today. What are you waiting for?

