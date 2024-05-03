Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Can you believe it? We’ve finally made it to May! If you’re anything like Us, you’re probably planning gifts and activities for Mother’s Day, which falls on Sunday, May 12, this year. French Girl star Vanessa Hudgens is one celebrity who’s excited for the upcoming holiday.

The actor is expecting her first child with her husband Cole Tucker. On Tuesday, May 2, she shared a pre-Mother’s Day post on Instagram in honor of the big day. She posted a four-picture carousel of her cradling her precious baby bump in a chic white dress and a Y2K-inspired denim handbag from Kurt Geiger. Hudgens, who is a Kurt Geiger partner said, “Mother’s Day is around the corner. Make sure you treat all the hardworking Mommas out there!”

It should come as no surprise, but we’re absolutely swooning over the denim crossbody. Not only is it super on-trend, courtesy of the resurgence of the Y2K style trends, but it’s cute and functional, and it’s a great Mother’s Day gift idea, too. Kurt Geiger is so popular celebs like Kylie Jenner have rocked the brand’s statement-making handbags.

The Mini Kensington Denim Crossbody Bag is an absolute statement maker. Head straight to Nordstrom, if you want to recreate Hudgens’ exact look. It features quilted denim fabric and Kurt Geiger’s signature eagle embellishment, which just so happens to be one of our favorite features on Kurt Geiger items.

Get the Kurt Geiger Mini Kensington Denim Crossbody Bag for $195 at Nordstrom!

The lightweight bag also has a luxurious gold pull-through chain strap. Don’t worry about keeping your items protected! The bag has a deep pocket to store items like your phone, keys, and wallet. Plus, if you’re a fan of the denim trend, Kurt Geiger has an assortment of styles to choose from, including a heart-shaped bag and an oversized tote that’s perfect for travel.

Celebs aren’t the only ones obsessing over this handbag. Nordstrom shoppers are just as impressed. “[I] absolutely love it. [It’s] super cute [and the] perfect size,” the reviewer shared before listing that they loved the “beautiful denim design, the cool bird head logo, and the size.”

Are you feeling inspired by Vanessa Hudgens’ recent look? Perhaps you’re looking for a gift for the mom in your life. This trendy denim handbag is a great place to start.

