The Best Eczema Shampoos for an Inflamed or Itchy Scalp
The best eczema shampoos on the market have one thing in common: Less is more. In other words, you won’t find unusual ingredients or luxurious scents in products designed for scalp eczema, as these can often cause irritation and trigger a flare up. Instead, you’ll find gentle cleansers and tried-and-true moisturizers. These simple combinations may be just what you need to clean your scalp, soothe your skin and reduce dandruff.
However, it isn’t easy to determine which shampoos marketed toward eczema are truly non-irritating. Some popular “clean” or “sensitive skin” products contain ingredients known to irritate eczema-prone skin, including masking fragrances (non-smelly fragrances designed to neutralize unpleasant smells), alcohol and propylene glycol. What makes things even more complicated: Your shampoo recommendations can change completely depending on the type of eczema you have. It’s therefore crucial for you to first see a dermatologist to determine your eczema type and whether you have any sensitivities or allergies. From there, you can make an informed decision before buying a product. Learn more about Us Weekly’s recommendations of the best eczema shampoos below.
The 18 Best Eczema Shampoos for Adults, Kids, Babies and Newborns
If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
Finding the Best Eczema Shampoos
Different types of scalp eczema call for different types of shampoos and scalp medications. Here’s what to know about the most common forms of eczema that affect the scalp:
Seborrheic Dermatitis
“Seborrheic dermatitis is an inflammatory condition of the skin that results from an overgrowth of a yeast called Malassezia. It’s also known as pityrosporum,” says Dr. Alexis Stephens, DO, FACOD, FAAD. “Malassezia lives on our skin and it’s actually a normal organism on the skin. But when it overgrows, it can produce flaking, itching and inflammation on the skin.”
If you have seborrheic dermatitis, you may need a shampoo that has a few strong ingredients that can eliminate yeast. “Make sure you are using a shampoo with active ingredients that are clinically proven to treat dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis, such as ketoconazole, zinc pyrithione, selenium sulfide, tea tree oil and salicylic acid,” Dr. Stephens advises. She also recommends having a few different products (each with an active ingredient) on rotation, because the yeast can get used to an ingredient and overgrow again. Lastly, Dr. Stephens notes that you should only use the medicated shampoo on your scalp (as opposed to your hair) and let it sit for five to 10 minutes.
Note that Dr. Stephens does not recommend these treatments for babies, as they are too harsh for their delicate skin. Instead, she suggests using a baby shampoo and a cradle cap brush to wash their heads.
Atopic Eczema
Atopic eczema, which is most common in young children but also adults, is a chronic inflammatory condition that causes dry, scaling, itchy and cracked skin. While this type of eczema has no cure and the cause is unclear, dermatologist and YouTuber Dr. Jenny Liu notes that it can be controlled with the right treatments and proper skincare.
Allergic Contact Dermatitis
Allergic contact dermatitis is a form of eczema that occurs when your skin comes in contact with an allergen (something to which you are allergic). The allergen triggers an itchy and inflamed rash, which can disrupt the skin barrier and lead to scaling and cracks. In severe cases, it can cause skin infections.
Getting tested for allergies may help you tremendously in narrowing down your search for a non-irritating shampoo. Once you know which ingredients trigger your symptoms, you can avoid them more easily. It can also be helpful to test a small amount of shampoo on your skin before using it on your entire scalp. In the shower, for example, you might apply a quarter-sized amount to a patch of skin and leave it on for the entire shower. Then, rinse. Repeat this process for seven to 10 days to see if you react to it.
Irritant Contact Dermatitis
Irritant contact dermatitis occurs when your skin becomes irritated from a topical ingredient or substance. Usually, irritant contact dermatitis is less severe than allergic contact dermatitis. Symptoms include a dry, itchy and flaky scalp, hives and even hair loss. Ingredients that commonly cause this reaction include fragrance, alcohol, dye and preservatives.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Eczema Shampoos
Eczema Type
Understanding your eczema type can help you purchase the right shampoo on the first try. If you have seborrheic dermatitis, for instance, look for a shampoo that contains one of the following active ingredients (or a combination of two): ketoconazole, zinc pyrithione, selenium sulfide, tea tree oil and salicylic acid.
If you have atopic eczema, allergic contact dermatitis or irritant contact dermatitis, keep your shampoo simple. Look for fragrance-free and dye-free formulas marked as “sensitive.” Ideally, they will contain soothing and hydrating ingredients such as glycerin, colloidal oatmeal and gentle surfactants such as coconut-derived cleansers.
Verifications
Some sensitive-skin shampoos have an NEA Seal of Acceptance, an EWG Verified Mark or both. The NEA Seal of Acceptance signifies that a product has undergone rigorous testing for skin irritation and contains zero ingredients from the NEA “Ecz-clusion List.” The EWG Verified Mark means the EWG has evaluated the product in question and determined it is safe to use, non-irritating and non-toxic.
Looking for the NEA Seal of Acceptance or the EWG Mark on shampoo bottles can be helpful in determining which products are the least likely to cause a flare up. However, these verifications aren’t the end all, be all — especially if you have an allergy or sensitivity to an ingredient deemed safe, such as a coconut-derived cleanser. The below recommendations therefore include products that don’t have these verifications, though they at least have a dermatologist recommendation.
Helpful Ingredients
Though any ingredient in a shampoo can be harmful depending on your sensitivities and allergies, there are several ingredients that are more likely to help your skin than harm it. These include aloe vera, ceramides, colloidal oatmeal, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, mineral oil, petrolatum, shea butter and vitamin E. Coconut-derived cleansers, including cocamidopropyl betaine, coco glucoside and coconut diethanolamide (CDFA) are also considered helpful because they gently cleanse skin without stripping it of moisture.
Harmful Ingredients
There are many ingredients that are known to trigger eczema, so it can be helpful to avoid them if you have a skin condition. These ingredients include orange peel oil, lime peel powder, fragrance, masking fragrance and denatured alcohol. See a full list of known triggers on the NEA website.
Price
Eczema shampoos can get pricey, though the vast majority are affordable. Most shampoos suitable for eczema fall between $5 and $50. In this list of recommendations, shampoos cost between $7 and $30, with the majority costing less than $20.
What Are the Different Types of Eczema Shampoos?
Medicated
A medicated shampoo is one that contains active ingredients designed to treat seborrheic dermatitis or eczema. For seborrheic dermatitis, these active ingredients include ketoconazole, zinc pyrithione, selenium sulfide, tea tree oil and salicylic acid. Shampoos with these ingredients are also readily available over the counter. (Note that your dermatologist may instead recommend a prescription anti-fungal shampoo.)
For other forms of eczema, such as atopic eczema, your doctor is not likely to recommend a medicated shampoo but rather a medicated ointment alongside a very simple, over-the-counter scalp cleanser.
Gentle
The other type of shampoo designed for eczema is simply a gentle one. These shampoos are typically labeled “sensitive skin” or “hypoallergenic.” In addition, they will often contain soothing hydrators like glycerin, ceramides and hyaluronic acid, and non-stripping surfactants like coconut-derived cleansers. These products ought to be fragrance and dye free as well, which lowers the risk of irritation.
Best Overall: Nécessaire The Shampoo
Pros
- NEA Seal of Acceptance
- 1/10 toxicity and irritation rating
- Anti-inflammatory ingredients
Cons
- Expensive
- Niacinamide may be irritating
- May need two cleanses to get scalp very clean
What makes The Shampoo by Nécessaire such an excellent product for eczema? In addition to having the NEA Seal of Acceptance and a toxicity and irritation rating of one out of 10, this gel-based formula helps soothe irritated skin. It contains calming hydrators like aloe vera, hyaluronic acid and panthenol and anti-inflammatories like celery seed extract and niacinamide. Overall, this is a great product for all skin types, especially eczema-prone and sensitive types.
Things to know: The niacinamide in this formula can be irritating on certain skin types, especially for people who are allergic to it. In addition, a few buyers felt that this product didn’t cleanse their scalps as much as they had hoped (though a double cleanse may help).
Best Budget: Vanicream Shampoo for Sensitive Skin
Pros
- Soothing ingredients
- Gentle cleansers
- 1/10 toxicity and irritation rating
Cons
- Drying
- Some buyers wish the formula had more lather
Whether you’re on a budget or just looking for a shampoo that doesn’t exacerbate eczema, the Vanicream Shampoo for Sensitive Skin is a great pick. This simple formula contains several ingredients that help hydrate, soothe and strengthen the skin barrier, including ceramides, glycerin and panthenol. It also uses gentle coconut-derived cleansers to help you remove excess dirt, oil and sebum without irritating the skin. Note that this product has a low toxicity and irritation rating of one out of 10.
The downsides: This shampoo can be drying, especially if you like to double cleanse your scalp, so it’s important to hydrate your hair with conditioner afterward. A few customers also wish the formula had more lather.
Best Drugstore: CeraVe Baby Wash & Shampoo
Pros
- NEA Seal of Acceptance
- 1/10 toxicity and irritation rating
- Multiple hydrating and skin barrier-strengthening ingredients
Cons
- A few ingredients may trigger allergic reaction
- May need two washes to cleanse scalp
- Quality issues when buying from Amazon
Need an eczema shampoo that’s available in just about any supermarket or drugstore? If so, consider the CeraVe Baby Wash & Shampoo. It’s formulated to be gentle enough for eczema-prone babies, and as a result it has the NEA Seal of Acceptance and a low toxicity and irritation rating of one out of 10. Key ingredients that help hydrate and strengthen the skin barrier include ceramides, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, and a small dose of niacinamide helps soothe irritation.
Note that this formula contains certain ingredients that may cause an allergic reaction depending on your sensitivities, including tocopheryl acetate (a skin conditioning agent) and benzoic acid, a preservative and fragrance-masking ingredient. Some customers wish the shampoo had more lather, as it may take two cleanses to get the scalp fully clean. In addition, a few customers received broken bottles when purchasing off of Amazon.
Best Splurge: E45 Dermatological Dry Scalp Shampoo
Pros
- Recommended by National Eczema Society
- Hydrating
- Simple ingredient list
Cons
- Not available at most retailers
- Pricey
- Contains isopropyl alcohol
The pros of the E45 Dermatological Dry Scalp Shampoo: This simple cleanser has a short ingredient list, which reduces the chances that you’ll have a reaction or an eczema flare-up. It contains gentle and hydrating cleansers to help soothe an itchy, irritated scalp, and the National Eczema Society, a UK charity that provides expert information and advice on eczema to the public, recommends this shampoo. Overall, this is a great product for a simple but effective scalp care routine, especially in the cold and dry winter months.
The cons: As the E45 Dermatological Dry Scalp Shampoo is a UK product, it is only available for purchase in the US on a few online stores. It also doesn’t have a toxicity and irritation rating. Note that it contains isopropyl alcohol, which may help dry out oily skin but can be too irritating for sensitive, eczema-prone skin.
Best Anti-Inflammatory Formula: The Honest Company Sensitive Shampoo + Body Wash, Fragrance Free
Pros
- NEA Seal of Acceptance
- EWG verified
- Anti-inflammatory ingredients
Cons
- Some buyers dislike unscented “scent”
- May need to wash hair twice to get scalp clean
For a truly soothing shampoo that you can also use as a body wash, we recommend The Honest Company’s Sensitive Shampoo + Body Wash. This water-based formula is rich in aloe and uses gentle, coconut-derived cleansers to lift dirt, sebum and dead cells off the skin. Extracts of chamomile and coconut also help reduce inflammation. This formula has the NEA Seal of Acceptance and it’s EWG verified, meaning it meets strict health and safety standards and has a low toxicity and irritation rating.
However, a small number of customers dislike the unscented “scent.” A few buyers also note that you may need to wash twice in order to get your scalp clean.
Best With Natural Ingredients: EllaOla Baby Shampoo & Body Wash
Pros
- NEA Seal of Acceptance
- EWG verified
- Anti-inflammatory fruit extracts
Cons
- Expensive
- Fruit extracts may cause allergic reaction
- May be drying
If you’re searching for a product that has natural ingredients you can recognize on the label, the EllaOla Baby Shampoo & Body Wash is a great pick. The formula is suitable for all ages, thanks to gentle coconut-derived cleansers, coconut water and various anti-inflammatory fruit extracts. Best of all, this product has the NEA Seal of Acceptance and it’s EWG verified, meaning it meets strict health and safety standards and has a low toxicity and irritation rating.
On the other hand, the EllaOla Baby Shampoo is expensive at about $25 for 10 ounces. One or more of the fruit extracts may also trigger an allergic reaction, so it’s important to do a patch test before using. Lastly, several customers found the formula to be drying.
Best for Seborrheic Dermatitis: Derma E Scalp Relief Shampoo
Pros
- Salicylic acid and tea tree oil control yeast growth
- Hydrating ingredients to counteract drying effect
- Gentle cleansing agents
Cons
- 4/10 toxicity and irritation rating
- Bottle is difficult to squeeze
- Quality issues when buying from Amazon
If you have seborrheic dermatitis and don’t have other forms of eczema, the Derma E Scalp Relief Shampoo could be very helpful in controlling yeast growth on your scalp. It contains salicylic acid and tea tree oil, a combination that can improve your symptoms in just a few washes. It also has hydrators like glycerin and gentle coconut-derived cleansers.
This product has a toxicity and irritation rating of four out of 10, primarily because its active ingredients may cause irritation. (These include tea tree oil, salicylic acid and vitamin A in the form of retinyl palmitate). In addition, a few customers found the bottle difficult to squeeze because of the hard plastic. Others received faulty, leaking bottles when purchasing from Amazon.
Best Runner-Up for Seborrheic Dermatitis: Head and Shoulders Clinical Strength Dandruff Defense Intensive Itch Relief Shampoo
Pros
- Selenium sulfide and menthol reduce yeast growth on scalp
- Gentle cleansing agents
- A few hydrating ingredients
Cons
- Not recommended for other forms of scalp eczema
- Drying
- May cause irritation
Why does Dr. Stephens recommend the Head and Shoulders Dandruff Defense Itch Relief Shampoo to her patients with seborrheic dermatitis? It contains selenium sulfide and menthol, two ingredients proven to reduce the growth of the yeast on your scalp. It also contains gentle cleansers that help counteract the dryness caused by these ingredients, as well as a few hydrating ingredients.
This product does not yet have a toxicity and irritation rating, though similar Head & Shoulders shampoos have a rating of five out of 10. Note that ingredients like selenium sulfide and ammonium lauryl sulfate (a cleanser) can dry out the scalp and lead to irritation. Other potential irritants or allergens in this product include menthol, fragrance, peppermint oil and dye.
Best for Dandruff: Kamedis Anti-Dandruff Therapy Shampoo
Pros
- Great for seborrheic dermatitis
- Gentle cleansing agents
- Active ingredients reduce dandruff
Cons
- Pricey
- Contains fragrance
- Not suitable for other types of eczema
Whether your dandruff is caused by dry skin or seborrheic dermatitis, the Kamedis Anti-Dandruff Therapy Shampoo can help alleviate it. It contains 1% zinc pyrithione along with salicylic acid and soap nut — three ingredients that work together to control dandruff and prevent the overgrowth of yeast. The formula also has gentle, coconut-derived cleansers that help lift excess sebum, dandruff and dirt from the scalp without increasing irritation.
This product does not yet have a toxicity and irritation rating. Note that the formula isn’t ideal if you have other types of eczema. It may cause irritation depending on your sensitivities or allergies as it contains fragrance, salicylic acid and zinc pyrithione.
Best for Kinky and Coily Hair: Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe + Oat Milk Ultra Soothing Shampoo
Pros
- 2/10 toxicity and irritation rating
- Soothing oat milk and aloe vera
- Gentle cleansing agents
Cons
- Expensive
- Contains small amount of benzyl alcohol
- May need to apply a pre-wash oil or moisturizer
If you have type 4 curls (coily or kinky hair), it can be difficult to find an eczema-friendly shampoo that doesn’t dry out your delicate strands. Fortunately, the Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Shampoo can help. The hypoallergenic and fragrance-free formula contains oat milk, aloe vera, glycerin and meadowfoam seed oil, all of which hydrate and soothe irritated skin. It also has gentle, coconut-derived cleansers to help lift sebum and dirt. This product has a low toxicity and irritation rating of two out of 10.
The downsides: The formula does contain a small amount of benzyl alcohol, which may cause irritation if you have a sensitivity to it. Also, you may still need to apply a protective oil or moisturizer to your strands before washing your scalp with this shampoo.
Best for Baby Eczema: Dr. Eddie’s Happy Cappy Daily Shampoo & Body Wash
Pros
- 1/10 toxicity and irritation rating
- Soothing
- Contains ingredients that are shown to improve eczema symptoms
Cons
- May be drying
- Not the best for advanced cradle cap
If you have a baby with eczema, you know how important it is to use an extremely gentle shampoo for her scalp. Fortunately, Dr. Eddie’s Happy Cappy Daily Shampoo & Body Wash is up to the task. It contains soothing ingredients proven to improve eczema symptoms, including hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, colloidal oatmeal and panthenol. Buyers note that this formula helps tremendously in treating “cradle cap” as well. This product has a low toxicity and irritation rating of one out of 10.
However, this formula can be drying. It’s therefore important to apply a hypoallergenic moisturizer after cleansing. A few buyers also found that the shampoo isn’t the best for advanced cradle cap.
Best Splurge for Baby Eczema: Babo Botanicals Sensitive Baby Fragrance Free Shampoo & Wash
Pros
- EWG verified
- Hydrators like shea butter and glycerin
- Anti-inflammatory ingredients
Cons
- Expensive
- May be drying
- Quality issues when buying from Amazon
Looking for a luxurious yet extremely gentle shampoo for your little one? If so, try the Babo Botanicals Sensitive Baby Shampoo & Wash. The formula contains rich hydrators like shea butter and glycerin as well as anti-inflammatories like aloe vera, chamomile and calendula. Another plus: the bottle has a pump which makes it easy to use. This product is EWG verified, meaning it meets strict health and safety standards and has a low toxicity and irritation rating.
On the other hand, this shampoo is expensive and the formula can be drying. A few buyers also received faulty bottles when buying from Amazon.
Best for Baby Cradle Cap: Dr. Eddie’s Happy Cappy Medicated Shampoo & Body Wash for Children
Pros
- Zinc pyrithione prevents yeast growth
- Licorice reduces redness
- Gentle cleansing agents
Cons
- Pricey
- Zinc pyrithione can be irritating
- No toxicity and irritation rating
Can’t gain control over your baby’s cradle cap (seborrheic dermatitis)? If so, consider using Dr. Eddie’s Happy Cappy Medicated Shampoo & Body Wash. It’s designed with delicate baby skin in mind, so the ingredient list is simple and gentle. It also uses a small dose of zinc pyrithione to keep yeast growth under control and licorice to reduce redness. Overall, most buyers were impressed at how quickly this formula eliminated cradle cap.
This product does not yet have a toxicity and irritation rating, though the gentle Happy Cappy Shampoo (with a similar formula) has a low rating of one out of 10. Keep in mind that zinc pyrithione can be irritating, so it’s important to do a patch test on your baby before trying.
Best for Newborns: Mustela Stelatopia Eczema-Prone Skin Foam Shampoo
Pros
- Great for newborns and babies
- NEA Seal of Acceptance
- Simple ingredient list
Cons
- Quality issues when buying from Amazon
- Expensive
- No toxicity/irritation rating
Bathing a newborn is only a good idea if you have an extremely gentle cleanser like the Mustela Stelatopia Eczema-Prone Shampoo. The formula has the NEA Seal of Acceptance thanks to simple yet effective ingredients like coconut-derived cleansers, sunflower seed oil and avocado oil. Buyers also note that the product helps alleviate cradle cap.
However, some customers experienced quality issues when buying this product off of Amazon. The shampoo is also expensive when you account for the bottle size (5.07 ounces for $15). Note that the new formulation of this product does not yet have a toxicity and irritation rating, though similar Mustela products have a rating between one and three out of 10.
Best Black Led: Shea Moisture Oat Milk & Rice Water Baby Extra Comforting Wash & Shampoo
Pros
- NEA Seal of Acceptance
- Hydrating
- Anti-inflammatory ingredients
Cons
- No toxicity/irritation rating
- Some ingredients may still cause irritation
While Shea Moisture is no longer Black owned, it is still a Black-led company, and it sells several products that are suitable for eczema-prone skin. The Oat Milk & Rice Water Baby Extra Comforting Shampoo is the perfect example. This NEA-approved formula contains rich hydrators like shea butter and sunflower seed oil along with anti-inflammatories like colloidal oatmeal and rice extract. Overall, this is a great hydrating body wash.
What could be improved: This product does not have a toxicity and irritation rating, though similar Shea Moisture products have a low rating of two out of 10. In addition, some of the ingredients may cause irritation depending on your allergies and sensitivities, including chamomile extract.
Best Oat-Enriched Shampoo: Odele Ultra Sensitive Shampoo, Fragrance Free
Pros
- NEA Seal of Acceptance
- Anti-inflammatory ingredients
- Gentle cleansing agents
Cons
- 3/10 toxicity and irritation rating
- May dislike thick consistency
- A few buyers disliked unscented smell
The best features of the Odele Ultra Sensitive Shampoo: The NEA-approved formula is rich in anti-inflammatory ingredients, including aloe vera, colloidal oatmeal, rice protein, amaranth seed extract and quinoa. It also uses gentle, coconut-derived cleansers to clear out dirt, dandruff and excess sebum.
The downsides? This product has a toxicity and irritation rating of three out of 10. Note that it contains cetrimonium chloride, an antimicrobial and preservative that may cause irritation or an allergic reaction. Also, a few buyers disliked the thick consistency and the unscented smell.
Best Foaming Shampoo: Burt’s Bees-Baby Foaming Shampoo & Wash, Sensitive
Pros
- NEA Seal of Acceptance
- 2/10 toxicity and irritation rating
- Lightweight hydration
Cons
- Contains natural fragrance
- Quality issues when buying from Amazon
Foaming shampoos are normally a bad idea for eczema patients, as the foaming agents tend to cause irritation. The Burt’s Bees Baby Foaming Shampoo & Wash, however, is an exception. It contains gentle, coconut-derived cleansers alongside lightweight hydrators like glycerin. Plus, the formula has the NEA Seal of Acceptance and a low toxicity and irritation rating of two out of 10.
However, this product contains fragrance — though it’s labeled as a natural fragrance. This may cause irritation depending on your sensitivities and allergies. A few buyers also experienced quality issues when purchasing this off of Amazon.
Best Simple Ingredient List: Exederm Ultra Sensitive Skincare Shampoo
Pros
- 1/10 toxicity and irritation rating
- Gentle cleansers
- Lightweight hydration
Cons
- Not available at most retailers
- Pricey
- Certain ingredients may still cause allergic reaction
If you’re hunting for an eczema-friendly shampoo that has minimal ingredients, check out the Exederm Ultra Sensitive Skincare Shampoo. The water-based formula contains simple coconut-derived cleansers, glycerin for hydration and just a few other ingredients that act as viscosity controllers and shelf stabilizers. Buyers love that it is gentle on the scalp and alleviates itchy, irritated eczema and cradle cap. Plus, a little goes a long way. This product has a low toxicity and irritation rating of one out of 10.
On the other hand, this product isn’t available at most retailers. A few buyers also still experienced reactions and irritation, which may be the result of an allergy to one or more ingredients.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What shampoo should I use if I have eczema?
A:Nécessaire the Shampoo is a great pick if you have eczema, since it has the NEA Seal of Acceptance and a 1/10 toxicity and irritation rating. If you’re on a budget, the Vanicream Shampoo for Sensitive Skin is also great.
-
Q: How much do eczema shampoos cost?
A:Eczema shampoos range between $6 and $45 in terms of cost. The recommendations in this article range between $7 and $25.
-
Q: Should you wash your hair if you have eczema?
A:Washing your hair, especially your scalp, is an important part of a skincare routine for eczema. A fragrance-free shampoo designed for sensitive skin can help reduce buildup (which can exacerbate eczema) and prevent the overgrowth of bacteria and yeast. At the same time, washing your hair too frequently can cause dryness and further irritate your skin. Make sure you speak with your dermatologist on how often you should wash your hair, as the recommendation can change depending on your particular condition and sensitivities. If you have seborrheic dermatitis, for instance, your dermatologist may recommend washing your hair once a day. If you have contact dermatitis, you may need to wash your hair only once or twice a week.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.