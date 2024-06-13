The Best Eczema Shampoos for an Inflamed or Itchy Scalp

Finding the Best Eczema Shampoos

Different types of scalp eczema call for different types of shampoos and scalp medications. Here’s what to know about the most common forms of eczema that affect the scalp:

Seborrheic Dermatitis

“Seborrheic dermatitis is an inflammatory condition of the skin that results from an overgrowth of a yeast called Malassezia. It’s also known as pityrosporum,” says Dr. Alexis Stephens, DO, FACOD, FAAD. “Malassezia lives on our skin and it’s actually a normal organism on the skin. But when it overgrows, it can produce flaking, itching and inflammation on the skin.”

If you have seborrheic dermatitis, you may need a shampoo that has a few strong ingredients that can eliminate yeast. “Make sure you are using a shampoo with active ingredients that are clinically proven to treat dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis, such as ketoconazole, zinc pyrithione, selenium sulfide, tea tree oil and salicylic acid,” Dr. Stephens advises. She also recommends having a few different products (each with an active ingredient) on rotation, because the yeast can get used to an ingredient and overgrow again. Lastly, Dr. Stephens notes that you should only use the medicated shampoo on your scalp (as opposed to your hair) and let it sit for five to 10 minutes.

Note that Dr. Stephens does not recommend these treatments for babies, as they are too harsh for their delicate skin. Instead, she suggests using a baby shampoo and a cradle cap brush to wash their heads.

Atopic Eczema

Atopic eczema, which is most common in young children but also adults, is a chronic inflammatory condition that causes dry, scaling, itchy and cracked skin. While this type of eczema has no cure and the cause is unclear, dermatologist and YouTuber Dr. Jenny Liu notes that it can be controlled with the right treatments and proper skincare.

Allergic Contact Dermatitis

Allergic contact dermatitis is a form of eczema that occurs when your skin comes in contact with an allergen (something to which you are allergic). The allergen triggers an itchy and inflamed rash, which can disrupt the skin barrier and lead to scaling and cracks. In severe cases, it can cause skin infections.

Getting tested for allergies may help you tremendously in narrowing down your search for a non-irritating shampoo. Once you know which ingredients trigger your symptoms, you can avoid them more easily. It can also be helpful to test a small amount of shampoo on your skin before using it on your entire scalp. In the shower, for example, you might apply a quarter-sized amount to a patch of skin and leave it on for the entire shower. Then, rinse. Repeat this process for seven to 10 days to see if you react to it.

Irritant Contact Dermatitis

Irritant contact dermatitis occurs when your skin becomes irritated from a topical ingredient or substance. Usually, irritant contact dermatitis is less severe than allergic contact dermatitis. Symptoms include a dry, itchy and flaky scalp, hives and even hair loss. Ingredients that commonly cause this reaction include fragrance, alcohol, dye and preservatives.