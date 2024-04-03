Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Benzoyl peroxide has been in the news spotlight lately — not in a good way. The compound is used in many acne treatment products, but it has recently been shown to break down into benzene, a known human carcinogen. According to the National Institute of Health, independent studies identifying benzene in consumer products have led to countless global sunscreen, hand sanitizer and deodorant recalls since 2021. Yikes!
Having acne is tough enough, but having to worry about carcinogens, too? No, thanks! Amid all the claims and controversy, you may find yourself wanting to air on the side of caution…we don’t blame you! Luckily, not all acne treatment products contain the harmful compound, so it’s a matter of finding benzoyl peroxide-free creams, gels and cleansers that work for you — that’s why we’re here!
If you don’t want to risk benzene exposure, check out these 15 acne treatment cleansers, serums and moisturizers that don’t contain benzoyl peroxide, but rather tried-and-true ingredients like salicylic acid, sulfur, glycolic acid and adapalene. Just be sure to discuss everything skincare-related with your doctor or dermatologist before incorporating anything new into your routine!
Cleansers
Our Absolute Favorite: Exfoliating is key with acne, but it has to be gentle! This clinically formulated cleanser exfoliates your skin chemically with lactic and salicylic acids, physically with silica and enzymatically with pumpkin, pineapple and papaya.
- Derma-E Acne Deep Pore Cleansing Wash — $8!
- Lerosett Botanical Vegan Acne Cleanser — $22!
- Thayers pH Balancing Daily Cleanser with Aloe Vera — originally $15, now $12!
- Beauty by Earth Foaming Peppermint Tea Tree Cleanser — $21!
Serums
Our Absolute Favorite: This lightweight serum helps to treat adult acne using ingredients like dioic acid, salicylic acid, glycolic acid and citric acid. The combination of ingredients is known to reduce sebum production, decongest pores and even skin tone.
- Naturium Niacinamide Face Serum with Hyaluronic Acid — $16!
- Caudalie Natural Salicylic Acid Minimizing Serum — $52!
- Versed Just Breathe Clarifying Facial Serum — originally $16, now $8!
- Cocokind Postbiotic Acne Serum — $15!
Moisturizers
Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re really looking to go the natural route, look no further than this formula containing beeswax, tea tree oil, aloe vera, certified organic witch hazel, lemongrass oil and other all-natural ingredients. It moisturizes and clears at the same time!
- Majestic Pure Tea Tree Oil Face Cream — $12!
- BambuEarth Petitgrain Face Moisturizer — $29!
- Youth to the People Air-Whip Moisture Cream — $48!
- Andalou Naturals Acai and Kombucha Oil-Free Moisturizer — originally $27, now $21!