The Best Lotions for Eczema to Soothe Scaling, Itchy Skin

Finding the Best Lotions for Eczema As you may already know, lotions are just one type of moisturizer available for eczema. Creams, ointments and balms are highly popular as well, and dermatologists often recommend them for extremely dry skin. So, it’s important to think about why you might want a lotion over a cream, ointment or balm. Lotions tend to be runnier than creams or balms and therefore easier to apply. This may be ideal for you if your skin gets sensitive from the constant rubbing needed to help a thick cream sink in. In addition, lotions are great for warmer weather when you may only need a light layer of moisture. Tips for Using Lotion If you choose a lotion, a few rules remain the same. First: The best time to apply it is after your shower or bath. “After you come out, you want to pat your skin dry,” says Dr. Liu. “Don’t rub, which can irritate your skin. Within a minute, when your skin is still damp and soft, put on a moisturizer. That moisturizer will help seal in water and prevent water loss through your skin. Your skin will also absorb it more easily.” Second: The American Academy of Dermatology strongly recommends that you perform skin testing before using a new product. To do this, apply a quarter-sized amount of the product twice daily to an area of your skin that a) doesn’t have eczema or atopic dermatitis, and b) doesn’t need to be washed frequently, like your hands. Wash the product off at the end of the day, and repeat this process for seven to 10 days. If you don’t have a reaction in that time frame, the product is likely safe for you to use. Third: Make sure you check in with your dermatologist before using a product. A dermatologist can test you for certain allergies and determine the type of eczema you have, which will inform your purchasing decisions.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Lotions for Eczema Helpful Ingredients A good lotion for eczema will contain ingredients that can help soothe and nourish inflamed, dry skin. Dermatologists agree that the following ingredients work well for most patients with eczema, assuming those patients are not allergic: Aloe vera, which contains antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation

Ceramides, or lipids that can help strengthen and repair the skin barrier

Colloidal oatmeal, which contains antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation and strengthen the skin barrier

Glycerin, a gentle, water-based moisturizer

Hyaluronic acid, a lubricant that naturally occurs in the body , and in skincare, helps skin cells retain water molecules

, and in skincare, helps skin cells retain water molecules Mineral oil

Petrolatum

Shea butter, a seed fat that comes from the shea tree

Vitamin E Harmful Ingredients Many, many ingredients in skincare have the potential to irritate sensitive skin, especially eczema-prone skin. Not all of these ingredients are necessarily “bad,” but it is important to be aware of the components in a lotion that could trigger your symptoms. According to Dr. Liu, the most common irritants and allergens include fragrance (also listed as parfum), masking fragrance, or a scent used to cover up an odor, and denatured alcohol. So, opt for products marked as “fragrance free” rather than “unscented,” and check the ingredient label for denatured alcohol. Potentially Irritating Ingredients If you have contact dermatitis, certain ingredients in even the gentlest of lotions may still cause irritation. It’s important for your dermatologist to test you for allergies to help you narrow it down, but in the meantime, here are a few ingredients in gentle formulas that may still cause an allergic reaction or irritation: Behentrimonium methosulfate, a hair conditioning agent

Benzyl alcohol, a preservative, scent-masking agent and solvent (it helps other ingredients stay dissolved)

Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), a preservative and fragrance masking ingredient

Methylparaben, a preservative

Propylene glycol, a skin-conditioning agent and anti-thickening agent

Propylparaben, a preservative and perfuming ingredient

Phenoxyethanol, a preservative that keeps a product’s formula shelf stable

T-butyl alcohol, a perfuming agent and solvent in the formula

Tocopheryl acetate, a skin conditioning agent

Triethanolamine, a thickening agent and fragrance masking ingredient NEA Seal of Acceptance Lotions that have the NEA Seal of Acceptance don’t contain any ingredients that the NEA marks as known irritants and allergens. Choosing a lotion that has the NEA Seal of Acceptance can therefore make it easier to find a product that works for you. However, the NEA Seal of Acceptance isn’t the end all, be all. For example, some moisturizers on the approved list contain benzyl alcohol, an ingredient that many dermatologists recommend avoiding if you have sensitive skin. Plus, some moisturizers abide by the NEA Seal of Acceptance guidelines but don’t have a seal because they have not yet been tested by the NEA. So, this buyer’s guide includes some products that have the seal and some that don’t. Every product that has the seal is marked as having it. Price Skincare for eczema can get expensive, so finding a product that you can afford to buy regularly is important in maintaining healthy skin over the long haul. This buyer’s guide includes products that range between $5 and $30, and most of the recommendations cost below $20.