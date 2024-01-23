Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Some of Us were blessed with long, luscious lashes… and of Us got the short end of the stick — literally. I happen to fall into the second camp. If I’m not wearing a thick coat of mascara, you might not even be able to tell I have any eyelashes at all! It’s a sad sight. But thanks to eyelash curlers, I can actually fake the illusion of false lashes.

Stars — they’re just like (some of) Us. Jennifer Garner also curls her lashes for special occasions! The 13 Going on 30 actress recently revealed that the Surratt eyelash curler is an essential step in her elevated beauty routine. “This is if I’m feeling dressy, and I’m feeling dressy for Vogue,” Garner said in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video. “This eyelash curler is my favorite. It’s called Surratt.”

Keep scrolling to shop this luxury lash curler!

The Surratt Relevee Lash Curler will dramatically extend your lashes to new lengths, opening your eyes and flattering your face. Designed with a thick, wide pad, this model caters to even the shortest lashes and widest eyes. Plus, this high-end holy grail doesn’t damage or pinch lashes like other eyelash curlers out there!

Say farewell to flat, lifeless lashes and hello to heavenly volume with this game-changing eyelash curler!

“The Surrat eyelash curler is AMAZING,” one shopper gushed. “Doesn’t break lashes, bends and lengthens perfectly, no pinching.” Another reviewer reported, “No-pain crimping. I have never created huge eyelashes with other eye lash curlers that I tried. Easy and lightweight, does not pinch my eyelids like popular eyelash brands do.”

I recommend curling your lashes before applying mascara to prep your eyelashes for product. Once the mascara dries, you can curl your lashes again — just make sure to be super careful!

Channel Garner’s gorgeous glam with this Surratt eyelash curler from Amazon!

