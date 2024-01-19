Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Influencer Alix Earle shot to fame for her “Get Ready With Me” videos which make you feel like you’re on the phone with your best friend. I became fully enamored with her content because of the candid way she’s talked about her skin struggles with acne. It’s been a difficult journey for her, but she’s shared updates every step of the way. It made me genuinely happy when she recently revealed that her skin finally cleared and feeling fresh in an “Un-Get Ready With Me” TikTok last week.

There are a few reasons Earle believes her complexion is now zit-free. First, she explains in the clip that the “30 Hard” challenge has definitely had positive effects on her skin (some foods, like dairy, can be contribute to breakouts, FYI). But she’s also parred back on her skincare routine, opting to use just two products that have been totally “life-changing.”

“I’ve been keeping my routine pretty simple and just like sticking to it,” the influencer said, before showcasing her two hero products: The Ole Henriksen Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturizer and Ole Henriksen Banana Bright+ Vitamin C Brightening Eye Cream. “[The moisturizer] just goes on so nice. It’s so hydrating, and you can use it day or night. It’s been through the ringer, hence all the stuff on it,” she jokes. Earle also explains that she appreciates that the lightweight collagen-infused formula is clean and vegan.

After applying just a small dab of moisturizer all over her face, she follows up with the eye cream. “I’ve been loving this for my under-eyes,” she gushes. “I just feels so good and brightens the under-eyes. Sometimes I’ll even wear this under my makeup.” The creamy, yellow-tinged eye brightener utilizes the power of vitamin C and citrus bioflavonoids to protect against free radicals and illuminate the under-eyes — both immediately and over time!

Once Earle completes her simple routine, she shows off her plump, glowing skin. “My skin has like come a long way, but I feel like sticking to a routine has really helped me. So I just wanted to recommend these products to you guys cause I have been loving them,” she says before signing off to have a cozy night in with her roommate.

As someone who layers all of the skincare products (like five or six) onto my face every morning and evening, I’m now inspired to simplify things thanks to Alix Earle. If you feel the same way, be sure to add these two must-have products to your cart. Radiant skin awaits!

