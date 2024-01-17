Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

One of my favorite behind-the-scenes moments from the Emmys on Monday involved queen Jenna Lyons. I spotted the Real Housewives of New York City star at the Governors Gala wearing hotel slippers, heels in hand — proving she’s the realest of Housewives. (I wish I had thought to bring spare shoes — my feet were killing me!)

As a co-host of Live With E!‘s Emmys After-Party, Jenna also didn’t disappoint with her glam. And we just got the inside scoop on all her beauty secrets from celebrity makeup artist Kasey Spickard!

“To complement Jenna‘s look, we wanted a smoked out chocolate wing with a taupe nude glossy lip, keeping the skin super fresh and radiant but still sculpted,” he said. “Jenna loves a warm toned peachy blush and the Rodial Blush Drops in the shade Sunset Kiss helped us get the perfect flush. We used generous amounts of the Rodial Mascara XXL to volumize and pump up the lashes. We amped up the sex appeal with a nude glossy lip and topped with the Rodial Lip Oil in Wild Plum. The whole look was set with the Rodial Glass Powder.”

Jenna once revealed that she has almost no eyebrows or eyelashes due to a genetic disorder, which inspired her to launch Loveseen, a line of false eyelashes. The fashion icon’s finishing touch to the Emmys? Loveseen lashes. “The look would not be complete without my @loveseen lash!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

Red carpet or not, get ready just like Jenna with her Emmys beauty products below!

Rodial Blush Drops in Sunset Kiss Price: $55 Description Infused with vitamin E, these blush drops leave your skin with a radiant, dewy finish. This buildable formula has a silky-smooth texture! See It!

Rodial XXL Mascara Price: $32 Description Elongate your eyelashes with this top-rated XXL Mascara! This weightless formula will define and widen your eyes for long-lasting hold. See It!

Rodial Plumping Collagen Oil Price: $35 Description Pucker up! Packed with collagen and antioxidants this plumping lip oil with give you a fuller pout. See It!

Rodial Glass Powder Price: $25 Description Are you ready for your close-up? Prep your makeup with this loose setting powder! Your skin will be shine-free and blurred to perfection. See It!

Loveseen False Eyelashes by Jenna Lyons Price: $19 Description Jenna revealed on Instagram that she wore false lashes to the Emmys from her lash line Loveseen. While her particular strips aren’t available on Amazon, there are five other options to choose from. See It!

