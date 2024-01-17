Your account
Get Jenna Lyons’ Emmys Glam With Her Beauty Routine Essentials

By
Jenna Lyons Emmys glam
Courtesy of Jenna Lyons/Instagram

One of my favorite behind-the-scenes moments from the Emmys on Monday involved queen Jenna Lyons. I spotted the Real Housewives of New York City star at the Governors Gala wearing hotel slippers, heels in hand — proving she’s the realest of Housewives. (I wish I had thought to bring spare shoes — my feet were killing me!)

As a co-host of Live With E!s Emmys After-Party, Jenna also didn’t disappoint with her glam. And we just got the inside scoop on all her beauty secrets from celebrity makeup artist Kasey Spickard!

“To complement Jenna‘s look, we wanted a smoked out chocolate wing with a taupe nude glossy lip, keeping the skin super fresh and radiant but still sculpted,” he said. “Jenna loves a warm toned peachy blush and the Rodial Blush Drops in the shade Sunset Kiss helped us get the perfect flush. We used generous amounts of the Rodial Mascara XXL to volumize and pump up the lashes. We amped up the sex appeal with a nude glossy lip and topped with the Rodial Lip Oil in Wild Plum. The whole look was set with the Rodial Glass Powder.”

Jenna once revealed that she has almost no eyebrows or eyelashes due to a genetic disorder, which inspired her to launch Loveseen, a line of false eyelashes. The fashion icon’s finishing touch to the Emmys? Loveseen lashes. “The look would not be complete without my @loveseen lash!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

Red carpet or not, get ready just like Jenna with her Emmys beauty products below!

Rodial Blush Drops Sunset Kiss, 0.5 fl oz, Moisturising Make Up Blush Drops with Vitamin E, Liquid Blush with Naturally Radiant Finish, Long Lasting Finish
Rodial

Rodial Blush Drops in Sunset Kiss

$55
  • Description
Infused with vitamin E, these blush drops leave your skin with a radiant, dewy finish. This buildable formula has a silky-smooth texture!
See It!
Rodial Mascara XXL- Black 0.4 fl oz, Supercharged Volume Lash Mascara, Long-Wear and Non-Clumping Formula, High Volume Black Mascara XXL
Rodial

Rodial XXL Mascara

$32
  • Description
Elongate your eyelashes with this top-rated XXL Mascara! This weightless formula will define and widen your eyes for long-lasting hold.
See It!
Rodial Plumping Collagen Lip Oil Wild Plum 0.13fl.oz, Vegan Collagen-Infused Lip Oil with Macadamia and Jojoba Oil, Deep Hydration for Fuller-Looking Pout, Ultra-Nourishing Formula for Silky Lips
Rodial

Rodial Plumping Collagen Oil

$35
  • Description
Pucker up! Packed with collagen and antioxidants this plumping lip oil with give you a fuller pout.
See It!
Rodial Glass Powder Mini 0.10oz., Skin Perfecting Loose Face Powder, Creamy Formula for a Natural Luminosity Glow, Finishing Powder for a Flawless Skin Look, Setting Powder
Rodial

Rodial Glass Powder

$25
  • Description
Are you ready for your close-up? Prep your makeup with this loose setting powder! Your skin will be shine-free and blurred to perfection.
See It!
LOVESEEN, Founded by Jenna Lyons, Axel False Eyelashes, Reusable Lashes for Lash Extension, Black
LOVESEEN

Loveseen False Eyelashes by Jenna Lyons

$19
  • Description
Jenna revealed on Instagram that she wore false lashes to the Emmys from her lash line Loveseen. While her particular strips aren’t available on Amazon, there are five other options to choose from.
See It!

