Are you an aspiring vlogger hoping to step up your game on TikTok or YouTube? Or maybe you just want to take some fire pics you can use as thirst traps on Instagram? Either way, there’s one tool that will majorly elevate your content — this portable phone light. Made viral by TikTok star Alix Earle, this compact clip-on device basically gives you a ring light on the go. No more blurry photos in bad lighting on a night out! Now you can just whip out this light and get professional-looking pics in no time.

Alix recommended this selfie light while sharing her favorite Amazon finds of 2022. “This light, I’m using it right now,” she told her followers in a TikTok video. “I use it for, like, almost all my Instagram photos. Taking photos or making TikTok videos, you need this.” The New Jersey native even included the light on her Amazon storefront under “Content Creation Must-Haves.”

Well, her pitch worked, because the phone light sold out right away! But amazing news for anyone who couldn’t snag this bestseller the first time around: it’s finally back in stock! This popular phone light illuminates your face so you’re glowing like a goddess. It also blurs your features like a filter, eliminating wrinkles and other imperfections. Take your photos to the next level with this amazing product from Amazon!

Get the Newmowa 60 LED High Power Rechargeable Clip Fill Video Light for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

Turns out we weren’t the only ones influenced by an influencer! So, we thought we’d share some of the reactions to the Alix-approved light. “Here’s the light I got from Alix Earle’s storefront,” one TikToker said. “It’s super slim. It fit into my smallest purse. It lights up and it has all different settings — cool, warm, a combination of them. And it attaches to your phone with this bottom piece. Don’t be shy, take this to the club. I’m encouraging it. Happy shopping!”

Another user captioned her video: “I got the Alix Earle phone light and my confidence skyrocketed.” And one TikToker wrote, “No joke you NEED the Alix Earle Amazon light. When I say this is the most impressive light ever. Run. Seriously cannot believe how much this changes lighting and blurs your face perfectly omgggg an Amazon must-have plus Alix Earle approved.”

This selfie light features two types of clips — a front clip that can be adjusted 90 degrees and a back clip for rear camera shooting. In addition to attaching this light to your mobile phone, you can also clip it onto your computer or tablet for Zoom meetings. Get ready to shine on your next call!

There are also three LED light modes and 10 brightness levels, so you can adjust your settings accordingly. Simply charge this light with a wall or car charger to continue using over time. Super simple!

Give your selfies a glow-up with this portable phone light from Amazon!

