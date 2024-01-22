Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Reneé Rapp is the it-girl of the moment — and she’s only just getting started. The 24-year-old’s rise to fame has been swift since the release of the new Mean Girls movie (she plays Regina George!). She also made her SNL debut over the weekend as the musical guest alongside first-time host Jacob Elordi.

While Rapp’s performances of “Snow Angel” and “Not My Fault” with Megan Thee Stallion were absolutely flawless, I couldn’t help but admire her makeup during the late night show. Luckily, her makeup artist Loren Canby spilled all the details of her look on Instagram. I was thrilled to learn that her entire look was completed using drugstore makeup products from L’Oréal Paris.

“For SNL we wanted healthy, glowy skin while emphasizing her stunning eyes,” Canby said in a release shared with Us. “We focused on lengthening her lashes and defining her eye shape with intense eyeliner.” To achieve that Hollywood glow, it all started in the skin prep. Before even thinking about swiping on foundation, the L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum was patted into Rapp’s complexion for a bouncy, natural radiance.

This lightweight serum contains a very concentrated amount of hyaluronic acid to plump, hydrate and smooth skin immediately and overtime. Plus, it makes for a stellar primer!

To really draw attention to the singer’s light blue eyes, Canby pumped up the drama with dark, edgy makeup. First, she ran the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Grip Mechanical Gel Eyeliner in Intense Black “along her upper lash line and bottom waterline.” This unique gel formula doesn’t irritate the delicate eye area and has impressive lasting power. Once set, it won’t budge for up to 36 hours, which is an important attribute to have when under the intense SNL stage lights.

Finally, to “intensify and make her lashes pop,” Canby applied multiple coats of the L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Original Mascara. The lengthening formula features an ultra-slim brush designed to grip on to and extend each lash (even the tiny ones in the corner) for clump-free results with every coat.

From the confines of my tiny TV screen, I would’ve guessed that Rapp was wearing hundreds of dollars worth of makeup on the SNL stage (I mean, it is a huge moment, so why not splurge?). I’ll admit that it was so refreshing to see a celebrity rocking affordable products that anyone can purchase. In fact, that’s what I’m doing right now, because these three items come out to less than $50!

If you’re ready to upgrade your makeup game like Rapp, be sure to stock up on these L’Oréal Paris products ASAP!

