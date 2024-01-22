Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

From Fashion Week to awards season, Prada reigns supreme. This designer brand is a celebrity staple! In the last few weeks alone, Dua Lipa wore a custom Prada dress to the Critics Choice Awards and Hailee Steinfeld was pretty in pink in Prada at the Golden Globes. Brie Larson also stunned in a lilac Prada look on the same red carpet.

But even though you may be more familiar with Prada fashion, don’t sleep on Prada Beauty! This luxury line just dropped at Nordstrom, featuring many products that are exclusive to the retailer. Below are seven skincare and makeup must-haves that will elevate your everyday routine! Chef’s kiss.

Monochrome Hyper Matte Refillable Lipstick

I’ve got that red lip, classic thing that you like! Pucker up for the perfect pout with this Prada hyper-matte lipstick. Formulated to reflect the luminosity of Prada fabric, these long-lasting lipsticks feel silky-smooth and lightweight. And the refillable case is a sustainable option to help the environment!

Reveal Skin Optimizing Refillable Soft Matte Foundation

This buildable foundation leaves your complexion with a soft matte finish for up to 24 hours! Complete with vitamins and SPF 17 for added sun protection, this skin-optimizing foundation helps improve skin tone and texture while boosting radiance and hydration. Available in 27 different shades!

Dimensions Multi-Effect Refillable Eyeshadow Palette

Each of these Prada eyeshadow palettes comes with four neutral shades and an electric accent color. Infused with plukenetia volubillis oil, these creamy powder shadows blend smoothly without fallout, providing 12 hours of weightless wear. Go basic or go bold with this versatile palette!

Revitalizing Refillable Face and Eye Serum

A Nordstrom exclusive, this cream-to-water serum revitalizes skin structure, refines skin texture and reveals skin radiance. Ideal for your eye area or anywhere on your face!

Augmented Skin The Smoothing Face Cream

Plump, smooth and brighten skin with this Prada face cream! Another Nordstrom exclusive, this gel-to-balm moisturizer contains proxylane, vitamin CG and ceramides.

Augmented Skin The Cleanser and Makeup Remover

Upgrade your skincare routine with this Nordstrom-exclusive facial cleanser and makeup remover! Blended with amino acids and glycerin, this cream-to-foam cleanser leaves skin clean, supple and radiant.

Colorless Smoothing Lip Balm

Don’t let the green tint fool you — this Prada lip balm leaves your lips smooth and moisturized (minus color!) for up to 24 hours! Packed with jojoba oil and bifidus extract, this balm enhances the natural appearance of your pout.

