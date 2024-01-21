Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

After years of coloring, curling and ceramic straightening my hair, all of those highlights and hot tools finally took a toll on my strands. Brittle baby hairs, thinning tresses and sad split ends took the place of my once-healthy hair. That’s when I started taking my haircare seriously, investing in high-quality products that would restore all of the heat damage that wreaked havoc on my locks.

Related: 21 Camera-Ready Beauty Products That Will Blur Your Complexion to Perfection Ready for your close-up? After a decade in the entertainment industry as both an actress and an on-camera host, I’ve finally figured out my tried-and-true beauty routine. From smoothing skincare to must-have makeup, these products keep my look locked in place without budging, caking or melting off my face. Whether you’re prepping for a Zoom […]

Now, my hair finally feels shiny, strong and soft! And I owe it all to these nine beauty essentials. I swear by these Sephora staples! Keep scrolling to shop my haircare holy grails.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment

This Color Wow Dream Coat spray is truly a game-changer for fighting frizz! Pro tip: apply this treatment to wet hair before blow-drying for best results. Your hair will feel silky-smooth and soft!

$28.00 See It!

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler

Is the Dyson Airwrap outrageously expensive? Yes. But is it worth it? Also yes. Using less extreme heat than other hot tools, this multi-styler has radically revived my hair! I use my Dyson to dry, curl and smooth my hair. I especially love the round brush attachment for smoothing flyaways and giving me that salon blowout look. Chef’s kiss!

$599.00 See It!

Oribe Dry Texturing Spray

Looking for effortlessly undone, tousled tresses? This Oribe Dry Texturing Spray will give your hair sexy volume with an incredible scent.

$52.00 See It!

Amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo

This is my favorite dry shampoo! No white cast and an amazing smell. Skip the wash and opt for this dry shampoo instead!

$28.00 See It!

K18 Mini Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask

All of my hair stylists have raved about this K18 mask for reversing hair damage in just four minutes! It’s truly miraculous. I used my K18 last week and couldn’t believe how soft my hair felt afterwards.

$29.00 See It!

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil

This Oribe hair oil is one of the newest products on my list, but it’s already becoming a star pupil (don’t tell the others). You can apply this product to damp or dry hair to soften and hydrate dry strands.

$59.00 See It!

Kérastase Nutritive Heat Protecting Styling Cream for Dry Hair

My mom introduced me to this styling cream from one of my favorite beauty brands Kérastase. I use this multi-tasker before blow-drying my hair to protect from heat damage, reduce frizz and detangle.

$46.00 See It!

IGK Big Time Volumizing Mousse

If you have trouble holding a curl, this IGK mousse can help! This volumizing cream adds major body and bounce.

$32.00 See It!

Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil

A top leave-in conditioner, primer and heat protectant all in one! I’m obsessed with the scent of this award-winning hair oil.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

$34.00 See It!