Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

9 Holy Grail Hair Products That Will Give You Supermodel Shine, Volume and Hold

By
supermodel hair
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

After years of coloring, curling and ceramic straightening my hair, all of those highlights and hot tools finally took a toll on my strands. Brittle baby hairs, thinning tresses and sad split ends took the place of my once-healthy hair. That’s when I started taking my haircare seriously, investing in high-quality products that would restore all of the heat damage that wreaked havoc on my locks.

on-camera makeup

Related: 21 Camera-Ready Beauty Products That Will Blur Your Complexion to Perfection

Now, my hair finally feels shiny, strong and soft! And I owe it all to these nine beauty essentials. I swear by these Sephora staples! Keep scrolling to shop my haircare holy grails.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment

This Color Wow Dream Coat spray is truly a game-changer for fighting frizz! Pro tip: apply this treatment to wet hair before blow-drying for best results. Your hair will feel silky-smooth and soft!

$28.00
See It!

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler

Is the Dyson Airwrap outrageously expensive? Yes. But is it worth it? Also yes. Using less extreme heat than other hot tools, this multi-styler has radically revived my hair! I use my Dyson to dry, curl and smooth my hair. I especially love the round brush attachment for smoothing flyaways and giving me that salon blowout look. Chef’s kiss!

$599.00
See It!

Oribe Dry Texturing Spray

Looking for effortlessly undone, tousled tresses? This Oribe Dry Texturing Spray will give your hair sexy volume with an incredible scent.

$52.00
See It!

Amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo

This is my favorite dry shampoo! No white cast and an amazing smell. Skip the wash and opt for this dry shampoo instead!

$28.00
See It!

K18 Mini Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask

All of my hair stylists have raved about this K18 mask for reversing hair damage in just four minutes! It’s truly miraculous. I used my K18 last week and couldn’t believe how soft my hair felt afterwards.

$29.00
See It!

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil

This Oribe hair oil is one of the newest products on my list, but it’s already becoming a star pupil (don’t tell the others). You can apply this product to damp or dry hair to soften and hydrate dry strands.

$59.00
See It!

Kérastase Nutritive Heat Protecting Styling Cream for Dry Hair

My mom introduced me to this styling cream from one of my favorite beauty brands Kérastase. I use this multi-tasker before blow-drying my hair to protect from heat damage, reduce frizz and detangle.

$46.00
See It!

IGK Big Time Volumizing Mousse

If you have trouble holding a curl, this IGK mousse can help! This volumizing cream adds major body and bounce.

$32.00
See It!

Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil

A top leave-in conditioner, primer and heat protectant all in one! I’m obsessed with the scent of this award-winning hair oil.

$34.00
See It!

Related: Reviewers Are Right: This Color Wow Money Masque Is Worth the Splurge

weekend-deals-jan-20

Deal of the Day

Us Picks! 15 Can’t-Miss Deals That Could Sell Out This Weekend View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!