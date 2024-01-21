Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
After years of coloring, curling and ceramic straightening my hair, all of those highlights and hot tools finally took a toll on my strands. Brittle baby hairs, thinning tresses and sad split ends took the place of my once-healthy hair. That’s when I started taking my haircare seriously, investing in high-quality products that would restore all of the heat damage that wreaked havoc on my locks.
Now, my hair finally feels shiny, strong and soft! And I owe it all to these nine beauty essentials. I swear by these Sephora staples! Keep scrolling to shop my haircare holy grails.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
This Color Wow Dream Coat spray is truly a game-changer for fighting frizz! Pro tip: apply this treatment to wet hair before blow-drying for best results. Your hair will feel silky-smooth and soft!
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler
Is the Dyson Airwrap outrageously expensive? Yes. But is it worth it? Also yes. Using less extreme heat than other hot tools, this multi-styler has radically revived my hair! I use my Dyson to dry, curl and smooth my hair. I especially love the round brush attachment for smoothing flyaways and giving me that salon blowout look. Chef’s kiss!
Oribe Dry Texturing Spray
Looking for effortlessly undone, tousled tresses? This Oribe Dry Texturing Spray will give your hair sexy volume with an incredible scent.
Amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo
This is my favorite dry shampoo! No white cast and an amazing smell. Skip the wash and opt for this dry shampoo instead!
K18 Mini Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask
All of my hair stylists have raved about this K18 mask for reversing hair damage in just four minutes! It’s truly miraculous. I used my K18 last week and couldn’t believe how soft my hair felt afterwards.
Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
This Oribe hair oil is one of the newest products on my list, but it’s already becoming a star pupil (don’t tell the others). You can apply this product to damp or dry hair to soften and hydrate dry strands.
Kérastase Nutritive Heat Protecting Styling Cream for Dry Hair
My mom introduced me to this styling cream from one of my favorite beauty brands Kérastase. I use this multi-tasker before blow-drying my hair to protect from heat damage, reduce frizz and detangle.
IGK Big Time Volumizing Mousse
If you have trouble holding a curl, this IGK mousse can help! This volumizing cream adds major body and bounce.
Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil
A top leave-in conditioner, primer and heat protectant all in one! I’m obsessed with the scent of this award-winning hair oil.