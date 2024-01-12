Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s the peak of cold weather season and that means dryness is in the air. If you have dry hair or skin to begin with, you’re likely feeling the effects of the January arctic more than other people are. That can be frustrating, especially when you’ve tried remedy after remedy, only to see your boyfriend with perfectly soft skin and hair using no products at all (or a cheap three-in-one situation).

Luckily, there are solutions to your dry hair woes which don’t require paying $300 for a Brazilian blowout. This Money Masque is one of them, as developed by celebrity stylist Chris Appleton. It serves as a “rescue mask” for dry hair that intensely hydrates without leaving a heavy, waxy residue.

Get the Chris Appleton + Color Wow Money Masque for $45 at Revolve!

The weightless formula is fast absorbing, going deep beyond the surface into the hair’s cortex and delivering moisture from the inside-out. It creates a glossy texture which doesn’t appear greasy (thank goodness), using marine-derived ingredients like blue sea kale, Mediterranean sea kelp, algae and a hydrolyzed vegetable protein complex.

These powerful ingredients work together to smooth, restore damaged keratin, promote elasticity and retain moisture for an “expensive-looking” mane. The mask is ideal for all hair types, including color-treated and processed hair, using loads of color-protecting antioxidants, vitamins and minerals to revive fragile strands.

As if that weren’t enough, it also acts as a heat protectant! The formula contains everything you want — or didn’t even know you wanted — and none of the sulfates, parabens, gluten or animal products that you don’t.

Another bonus: It doesn’t require daily use to start seeing the results of the masque; Color Wow recommends using it just once per week, so the jar should last you for quite a bit of time! And the process couldn’t be easier. Simply apply generously and comb through, leave it on for up to 20 minutes, rinse and voila!

Reviewers are obsessed with the healthy glow their hair has after just a few uses, even hair that hasn’t felt the love of hydration since the Gilded Age. Everywhere you look, there’s a resounding “yes, it’s so worth the money.” It “truly does transform your hair into silky locks,” leaving you with stronger, more luscious strands you can feel confident about. And I can attest: I’m writing with silky-smooth hair after just two uses!

Get the Chris Appleton + Color Wow Money Masque for $45 at Revolve!

