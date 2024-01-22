Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Our nails are like homegrown canvases, creating the perfect base for enchanting art. Well, “perfect” might be a stretch. It might be the goal, but it’s far from the reality.

Some of us naturally experience dry, dead cuticles and skin around our nails, though cold weather can play a big factor too. Too many manicures and acrylics could also lead to damage. Raggedy cuticles are not setting us up for IG-worthy nails — but we have the most affordable and effective way to fix them.

Get the Sally Hansen Instant Cuticle Remover (originally $10) on sale for just $5 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: 9 Holy Grail Hair Products That Will Give You Supermodel Shine, Volume and Hold After years of coloring, curling and ceramic straightening my hair, all of those highlights and hot tools finally took a toll on my strands. Brittle baby hairs, thinning tresses and sad split ends took the place of my once-healthy hair. That’s when I started taking my haircare seriously, investing in high-quality products that would restore […]

This bestselling Instant Cuticle Remover has over 32,000 reviews with an overwhelming amount of five-star ratings — and now it’s 50% off! Shoppers say the results are nothing short of “astonishing,” writing, “I genuinely regret not taking before and after photos because the product works wonders. I wholeheartedly give it a 10/10 and highly recommend it.”

Another reviewer enthusiastically asked, Where has this been all my life???” before declaring, “I don’t think I’ll go back to the salon!” One shopper even called it the “ultimate cuticle remover,” reporting that it “completely transformed” their nail care routine.

This gel formula by trusted beauty brand Sally Hansen claims to break down and eliminate excess, dry cuticles in just 15 seconds. Simultaneously, it works to nourish nail beds, using aloe and chamomile to moisturize and soothe for calm, clean fingertips. Voila — you’ll be ready to showcase your favorite nail color in no time — or even crush the “naked nail girl” trend!

How do you use it? Simply squeeze a thin strip of gel around cuticles and under nail tips. Wait 15 seconds, then gently push back cuticles with a manicure stick wrapped in cotton. Wash off excess product immediately and thoroughly with warm, soapy water.

You could also use this gel on calluses! Simply apply to skin for one minute (no longer!) and then wash area with warm, soapy water. Done!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Sally Hansen here and explore more cuticle care products here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us