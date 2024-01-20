Your account
Reviewers Love How This Eye Cream Leaves Skin ‘Plump and Dewy’ – Just $28!

By
Glossier Full Orbit Eye Cream
Glossier

If you want to take the best care of your skin that you possibly can, you absolutely need sunscreen. You should also invest in a good eye cream. Those are two things you’ll appreciate having one day when you’re older. So no matter what age you are now, it’s a good idea to go ahead and get one of each and start using them. As far as an eye cream, there’s one in particular you might want to check out, because it seems to check all the important boxes, and you’ll be doing your eyes a favor.

Glossier’s newest skincare treat is the Full Orbit Eye Cream, and it’s one of the best new additions to the skincare line we’ve seen just yet. You’re going to want to snatch yours up while there’s still some in stock, because this is one Glossier pickup you’ll want in your makeup back.

Get the Glossier Full Orbit Eye Cream for just $28 at Glossier! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Glossier Full Orbit Eye Cream is touted as a “360-degree reset for every, single eye”, and it’s able to hydrate for up to 24 hours while depuffing and brightening dark circles. It can help smooth the look of fine lines and goes on slick and smooth thanks to its lightweight, gel-cream texture.

It’s a multipurpose eye cream that’s meant for you to use day and night, so you can get the benefits before you put on a face of makeup and when you take it all off at night. It’s less likely to cause milia than other heavier creams, and on top of that, it’s super affordable at just $28!

Buyers are absolutely loving this eye cream, too.

“Great everyday eye cream,” one wrote. “I’m a minimalist with my routine, but I was so surprised by how well this worked. I was a big fan of Bubblewrap so I’m happy to say this eye cream live sup to its standards. I will definitely repurchase.”

“My new go-to eye cream,” another commented. “After incorporating this eye cream into my skin care routine for about two weeks, I am so happy with the results. The skin around my eyes feels way more plump and dewy which is exactly my goals when it comes to eye cream. This eye cream works so well with my makeup as well! Definitely a must have for my skincare routine.”

