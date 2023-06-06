The Best Brightening Eye Creams to Combat Dark Circles

These specially formulated creams work wonders to rejuvenate the delicate skin around your eyes, giving you that fresh, youthful, and lively look you’ve been craving. But with so many brands and different types of creams on the market claiming to be the ultimate solution, how do you choose the one that’s perfect for you? To help you in this search, we’ll review some of the top brightening eye creams of 2023 and give you a little guide to help as you narrow down your options.
Comparing the Leading Brightening Eye Creams of 2023
Tree of Life Brightening Eye Cream – Best Overall
Unlike other eye creams, it contains gentle, non-irritating ingredients, so it’s suitable for all skin types, even those with sensitive skin. Plus, this product is cruelty-free and PETA-certified. To reap the full benefits, you’ll only have to apply a small amount of product to clean, dry skin around the eyes, and gently pat until fully absorbed. For optimal results, you can use it morning and night as part of your regular skincare routine. Thanks to its skin-friendly ingredients, amazing results, and hassle-free application, this brightening eye cream stands at the very top of our list.
- Firms and smooths fine lines
- Calms and rejuvenates the eye area
- Suitable for all skin types
- Easy to apply
- Might not work well for deep wrinkles
TULA Brightening Eye Cream – Best Ingredients
This eye cream delivers a cooling sensation to soothe and rejuvenate tired eyes. The balm-to-gel texture glides on effortlessly, leaving a dewy, glowy finish that’s never greasy or heavy. Unlike some other eye creams out there, this one doesn’t contain harmful ingredients such as parabens, sulfates, or mineral oil, so you don’t have to worry about any allergic reaction. Plus, the cream’s lightweight formula easily absorbs into the skin, so you can wear it under your makeup.
- Cools the skin
- Free from harmful ingredients
- Offers a glowy, dewy finish
- Balm form for easy application
- May leave a temporary blue tint behind
First Aid Beauty Brightening Eye Cream – Best for Sensitive Skin
Unlike other eye creams with iffy ingredients, this one is free from drying alcohols, artificial colorants, artificial fragrances, lanolin, mineral oil, and parabens. This means even folks with sensitive skin can use it without any issues. Thanks to its lightweight and creamy formula, it’s super easy to blend into your skin as well. Plus, it won’t leave behind an oily residue or clog up your pores, so you can use this eye cream both day and night.
- Improves skin texture and discoloration
- Lightweight and non-greasy texture
- Suitable for all skin types
- Unscented formula
- Shimmery finish may not appeal to everyone
Origins Brightening Eye Cream – Best for Depuffing Eyes
This cream features a lightweight formula that glides on easily and absorbs quickly into the skin. It has a gel-like consistency that feels refreshing and cooling, which makes it perfect for a rougher morning. Plus, it will leave your skin feeling soft and smooth, with no sticky residue or white film. And what’s even better is that you can apply this cream under your makeup without worrying about creasing or smudging. This cream also has a pleasant fragrance, which makes it even more enjoyable to use.
- Smooths out skin texture
- Reduces puffiness
- Lightweight and gentle formula
- Absorbs well into the skin
- May not help with very dark under eyes
Olay Brightening Eye Cream – Best for Wrinkles
It even comes enriched with essential nutrients like vitamin B3 and C that supports the skin’s natural barrier and helps improve texture and tone. The formulation can also protect against environmental stressors while promoting collagen production for a firmer, brighter, and more youthful-looking eye area.
The cream’s lightweight texture will effortlessly melt into the skin without leaving behind a greasy residue. Plus, you can use it in the morning to tamp down puffiness or at night to boost radiance, making it a versatile addition to any skincare routine.
- Can reduce fine lines and wrinkles over time
- Combats puffiness and dark circles
- Suitable for all skin types
- Fast-absorbing formula
- May not be hydrating enough for some
Brightening Eye Creams: A Buyer’s Guide
What To Look For Before Buying Brightening Eye Cream
Skin type
Just like any other skincare product, eye creams may have special formulations for different skin types. Identify whether you have dry, oily, sensitive, or combination skin, and choose a cream that will complement it. This will ensure the product will work with your skin’s natural balance and target your unique concerns.
Ingredients
The brightening eye cream’s ingredients will determine its overall effectiveness. Look for brightening ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, and kojic acid to combat dark circles. To reduce puffiness, seek out caffeine, green tea extract, aloe, or even cucumber. If fine lines and wrinkles are your concern, opt for creams with retinol, peptides, or hyaluronic acid. Always be sure to read the label and avoid products containing harmful chemicals or artificial fragrances, especially if you have sensitive skin.
Consistency
The area around your eyes is delicate, and a heavy cream might cause irritation, milia, or acne. Try to choose a lightweight, fast-absorbing formula, such as a gel or serum, that won’t weigh down your skin or cause unwanted side effects. If you have dry or more mature skin, a thicker cream may be better.
Cruelty-free brands
As an informed and compassionate consumer, you’ll want to consider the ethical practices of the companies behind the products you purchase. Many brands use cruelty-free practices and display certifications from organizations such as Leaping Bunny or PETA. By selecting a cruelty-free eye cream, you can contribute to a more humane and ethical beauty industry while still enjoying the benefits of high-quality brightening eye cream.
Packaging
Exposure to air and light can cause some active ingredients to degrade or lose their potency. Look for eye creams packaged in opaque, air-tight containers, which will help maintain the product’s effectiveness.
Brand
Before purchasing an eye cream, complete some thorough research on the brand and its reputation in the market. Read customer reviews and testimonials to get a better understanding of the product’s performance. It’s also a good idea to consult with a dermatologist or esthetician for their recommendations.
