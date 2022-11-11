These Hotel-Quality Sheets Will Elevate Your Bedspread

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Properly changing your sheets is a marvel. How does it feel like you’re sleeping in an entirely new bed when you switch out your set? Once they’re washed, they immediately provide a complete bedspread reset — and we like to go one step further sometimes and invest in a fresh new pair of sheets.

But we’re not shopping for just any bedsheets — we want high-quality materials that will last and be soft against the skin. The only problem? Higher-end sheets can be quite costly, but not when you buy them from Hotel Sheets Direct! In fact, we just found the new set that we’re picking up ASAP while they’re still marked down at an incredible price.

Get the Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Bamboo Queen Sheets on sale for prices starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

As the brand name suggests, these sheets are hotel-level quality, and this particular set is made from 100% bamboo viscose. Bamboo-derived materials are known to have a cooling effect, so if you’re a hot sleeper, these sheets are going to be perfect for you. Plus, the fabric can also wick away moisture to boot!

The set comes with two pillowcases, a fitted sheet and top sheet which are available in a variety of mattress sizes. Just to give you a sense of the amazing discount you’re getting, a queen-sized set typically will cost $119 — but it’s now as low as $26!

Get the Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Bamboo Queen Sheets on sale for prices starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

How much you pay for your sheet set depends on the color you select, and there are plenty to choose from. You may think the less popular hues are the discounted options, but that’s not the case. In fact, the crisp white sheets, which are arguably the most popular, are marked down! We all deserve to have a great night’s sleep regularly, and these sheets will help make that possible. Sweet dreams!

See it: Get the Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Bamboo Queen Sheets on sale for prices starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Hotel Sheets Direct and shop all of the home and kitchenware available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!