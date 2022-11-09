11 Gag Gifts Sure to Make Friends and Family LOL During the Holidays

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

There are a few different routes you can take with shopping for the holidays, especially when it comes to a secret Santa or white elephant gift exchange. You can be sentimental, practical or go for a gag gift! Funny presents typically aren’t the most useful of the bunch, but they will definitely guarantee a smile!

With that in mind, we found a variety of gag gifts that suit a wide range of recipients. Whether you’re shopping for a significant other, family member or coworker, one of these hilarious products will be a huge hit!

These Convenient Sauce Holders

The worst hurdle to overcome when you’re snacking on fast food in the car is figuring out where to put your dipping sauce — which is why these clips are amazing! They fit perfectly on your vent, and have enough room to fit any sauce container or packet.

Get the Saucemoto Dip Clip (originally $13) on sale for $10 at Amazon!

These Personalized Socks

Making these seriously funny socks is such an easy process! All you have to do is select the size and then upload whatever picture you want — and place your order. There is expedited shipping available, but if you want to get them in time for the holidays, order soon!

Get the ShineSand Custom Face Socks for $14 at Amazon!

This Fun Note Pad

This gift idea is especially funny if you’re shopping for a couple! When a fight occurs, they can fill out the pad to resolve the issue. If you like the idea of this pad but don’t love the particular theme, there are plenty of other prompt options to choose from!

Get the Knock Knock Paper Tantrum Nifty Note (originally $7) on sale for $5 at Amazon!

This Sarcastic Mug

If you’re shopping for someone who remains totally unbothered, they need this mug in their life! We adore the semi-sarcastic messaging and the overall design, plus there are other options available with different graphics and prints.

Get the Funny Guy Mugs Not My Circus Not My Monkeys Ceramic Coffee Mug for $15 at Amazon!

This Gag Gift Box

This is not an actual combination coffee brewer and shower head, but merely a box depicting this completely ridiculous gift! You can pack anything you want inside — and just watch the recipient unwrap this perfect prank!

Get the Prank Pack Bathe & Brew Prank Gift Box for $9 at Amazon!

This Slice Pouch

Tons of reviewers say this novelty pizza slice holder was a major hit at their secret Santa and white elephant parties! It’s completely impractical, but if you know anyone who’s a pizza connoisseur, they will get a kick out of this item.

Get the Pearl Enterprises Portable Pizza Pouch for $8 at Amazon!

This Pizza Lover’s Blanket

For a more practical gift that’s ideal for a pizza lover, this blanket is absolutely amazing. What better way to show everyone that pizza is your life than by wrapping yourself up in a large pepperoni pie? It doesn’t get any better!

Get the QIYI Pizza Blanket for prices starting at $26 at Amazon!

This Hilarious Sequin Pillow

This may be a super specific gift, but it’s honestly too funny not to include on our list! The reveal is truly iconic, and any Nicolas Cage fan will be endlessly impressed.

Get the Merrycolor Nicolas Cage Mermaid Pillow Cover for $13 at Amazon!

This Tongue-in-Cheek Candle

This gift is made for friends or family who love candles and have a cheeky sense of humor. The scent is lavender, which is also incredible because it’s soothing and relaxing. No bad vibes will be around with this candle burning!

Get the bixie “Dou… Repellent” Candle for $15 at Amazon!

These Funny Undies

This is another one of those impractical gifts that’s built for laughs! Shoppers say they bought it for the purpose of being a gag gift — but everyone ultimately loved it.

Get the Accoutrements Emergency Underpants for $7 at Amazon!

This Joke Book

Whether you’re shopping for a dad, husband, boyfriend or anyone else with a tendency to crack corny jokes, this book will be a hit! They may not be the most inventive jokes, but it’s a hilarious gift nonetheless — and a fan-favorite with savvy Amazon shoppers.

Get the Exceptionally Bad Dad Jokes for $9 at Amazon!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team.

