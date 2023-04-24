5 of the Most Head-Turning Furniture and Decor Pieces at Wayfair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Home makeover! Ever want to just revamp your entire space? New furniture, new decor, new trims and paint jobs — the works. Obviously, there’s a reason we can’t just snap our fingers and make it happen. It’s a major process, it’s a huge time commitment and the cost is going to be anything but cheap!

This is where a little hack comes in. If completely redoing your home isn’t an option, the goal here is to focus on smaller changes — singular decor or furniture finds — that make a huge impact. We’re talking fun colors, unique shapes, unexpected accents, etc. Anything that will instantly draw the eye of any guest and give your space new life. Wayfair has plenty of picks that will do just that, and we’ve sorted through them and picked out our five favorites. Shop below!

Latitude Run 31.5” Tall 4 – Door Accent Cabinet

This cabinet instantly stopped our scrolling, so we know it will stop your guests in their tracks too. With four drawers and four doors, this furniture find offers tons of storage too — it’s not just eye candy!

Was $327 On Sale: $278 You Save 15% See it!

Hashtag Home Deux Oval Wall Mirror

Have some empty space on your wall? Adding a mirror can make a big impact. This frameless, mid-century-inspired mirror has a head-turning silhouette, offering much more than just a reflection!

Was $150 On Sale: $120 You Save 20% See it!

Bay Isle Home Anakin Flatweave Creme/Red Indoor/Outdoor Rug (8’x10′)

An area rug will always be a fabulous choice for sprucing up your space. This indoor/outdoor one has a bold, multicolor botanical print that will instantly wow anyone who walks through the door. The best part? It comes in over 20 sizes and shapes!

$193.00 See it!

Mercer41 Gwynette Upholstered Swivel Accent Chair

We know your first question — does this chair come with the matching ottoman? And the answer is yes! Both can be adjusted to the perfect height for you, making it so easy to kick back and relax in serious style!

Was $540 On Sale: $380 You Save 30% See it!

Orren Ellis Tuleah USB Table Lamp

This may be our most inexpensive pick, but it knows how to light up a room (in multiple ways)! The ultra-modern, circular design drew Us to this lamp, but we loved seeing that it actually has a dimmable light — and can act as a charger/holder for your phone!

Was $26 On Sale: $22 You Save 15% See it!

