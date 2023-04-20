Sunscreen Sticks Are All the Rage Right Now — This 1 Is Our Favorite

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Don’t you think it’s about that time? In fact, we know it is. It’s time to finally buy a sunscreen you’ll actually like. For many of us, the SPF step in our skincare routine is a slog. For some reason, it almost feels unnecessary — even though we know it’s one of the most important products for healthy, youthful skin. (Preventing painful sunburn is always nice too.)

But still — applying sunscreen can be annoying, especially when it comes to weird smells, sticky finishes or dreaded white casts. Plus, reapplication can be a pain, especially if it means we need to carry a big bottle of SPF around with us everywhere we go. This is why it only makes sense that sunscreen sticks are starting to blow up. They’re going viral for spring and summer 2023 — and we have a favorite!

Get the COOLA Organic Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 Sunblock Stick for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

The ease, efficacy and extreme convenience of this sunscreen stick are absolutely game-changing. You’re getting broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection with this find — and it’s a mineral formula! Why go mineral? If you have sensitive skin and/or hate the smell of traditional chemical sunscreen, mineral AKA physical formulas are great alternatives. Mineral sunscreens protect you by deflecting the sun’s rays as opposed to absorbing them. (American Academy of Dermatology)

This mineral sunscreen is specifically made for even super sensitive skin, from babies to adults. The only issue people usually have with mineral formulas is that many leave a white cast behind — but this sunblock stick promises a “flawless” look without the ghostly complexion!

This is a fragrance-free, mess-free SPF pick, and we love how the long, narrow shape of the stick makes it easy to target the contours of the face, making sure you don’t accidentally miss crevices and curves. The shape and size also allow you to easily fit this stick into your bag or even your pocket!

This sheer, non-greasy sunscreen, which is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, is dermatologist-tested, non-comedogenic, vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free and reef-safe. It’s not only formulated to be safe for your skin, but good for it. It features plant-derived oleosome technology to help fight free radicals while hydrating and nourishing your skin barrier!

This sunscreen stick even earns bonus points by having 100% recyclable plant-based tubes sourced from sugar cane. And did we mention it’s on Amazon Prime?

