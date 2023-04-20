Ageless Eyes? Thicker Lashes? This French ‘Time-Filler’ Cream Does It All

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Eyeing some new products to add to your skincare routine? It’s no secret that your eye area should be a top priority, especially if you’re looking to create a top-tier anti-aging regimen. The delicate skin on our eyelids, under our eyes and around the entire eye area is more likely to show our age before anything else — or even make us look older than we are!

If you’re interested in upgrading your daily self-care sessions, this do-it-all cream is ready to help — read on for everything you need to know!

How awesome is it that the Filorga Time-Filler Eyes Absolute Eye Correction Cream is also on sale right now? This premium French beauty find is like none other. Filorga’s products are designed to be so effective, they can replace filler injectables, and it all comes back to the ‘70s when Dr. Michel Tordjman founded the brand. He created NCEF (New Cellular Encapsulated Factors), which is the basis of Time-Filler Eyes and everything else from Filorga!

NCEF is a unique polyrevitalizing formula, inspired by injectables, that is capable strengthening the building blocks of skin health. It’s a proprietary blend of 50 ingredients including vitamins, amino acids, antioxidants and more, and it mirrors the composition of our skin in order to deeply penetrate each layer. Formulated to boost skin from the inside out for that coveted “lit-from-within” type of radiance!

Time-Filler Eyes is one of Filorga’s top bestsellers, even attracting celebrity fans like Kyle Richards. It’s a multipurpose cream that can replace both your current eye cream and your lash serum. It claims to smooth the appearance of wrinkles with plumping hyaluronic acid while also using filling spheres and a stimulating plant complex to address hollows and dark circles under the eye. Meanwhile, the lifting complex fights sagging eyelids, while stimulating matrikines and provitamin B5 actually work to thicken your eyelashes! How great is that?

One reviewer said their “short eyelashes are much healthier, denser and are long enough for mascara” from using this astonishing eye cream. Another mentioned how they’d spent “thousands of dollars on eye creams” in the past and that Time-Filler Eyes is “the only product that has worked”!

You can use this eye cream day and night. On clean skin, apply a bit of cream all around the eye area and upper eyelid, remembering to target crow’s feet, 11 lines, etc. Make sure to also apply it to the base of your eyelashes so you can reap every last anti-aging benefit!

