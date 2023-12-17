Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Nothing is more cozy and comfy than a plush blanket. With winter cooling everything down, everyone starts reaching for the nearest blanket in their home, and if you don’t have one, you should consider getting one — seriously! But when considering which blanket to purchase, it’s important to consider the size, weight and heating capabilities of the throw! For example, you might want a heavyweight blanket that radiates plenty of heat, or you might want the opposite. If you’re into the latter — lightweight and airy blankets, then we found a great contender for you on Amazon, and guess what? It’s 43% off right now!

The Bedsure Fleece Blanket is soft and lightweight, making it perfect for many uses — from you to your pets — in short, it’s suitable for families of all sizes! It ranges in sizes from baby to king and comes in 15 color options. Due to its 100% polyester composition, this fleece blanket has a lightweight and airy quality that won’t make you overheat during a peaceful night of slumber!

Whether you’re looking for a new cozy option to nestle in this winter or you’re looking to replace your tried and true throw blanket, Bedsure’s option has potential to become your new favorite item!

One Amazon reviewer said, “I’m beyond happy with this blanket. I got it to put over my light comforter during the winter, but the first night I used it I ended up kicking off the old one and curled up in this one because it was so soft. It’s breathable enough to use on top of another blanket during cold winter nights but also warm enough to use alone as my bedroom stays in the low 60s, or I can’t sleep and using this alone I slept like a baby. I wanted a soft blanket and this did not disappoint. I love the sheer look to it, and I love the mineral blue color. I have washed it in cold and dried it normally once so far and it came out just as soft as before. I have a queen bed, but I bought a king size since my bf and I are always playing tug of war with blankets while we sleep, and it drapes over my bed perfectly with a sliver of room between it and the floor on both sides.”

Another happy reviewer raved, “I have temperature regulation and sensory issues, and needed a lightweight but soft blanket to replace one I’ve had for years that was finally falling apart. This is the perfect fit! I sleep on the warm side and keep a fan running even in the winter, and this keeps me well balanced so I’m not waking up in a sweat or struggling to sleep from the cold. It’s wonderfully soft and comforting on high sensitivity days, and hasn’t really shed despite multiple washings (a few little fuzzies here and there but nothing crazy).”

