If you’re anything like Us, you’ve probably eaten (or hopefully thrown away) all of your Thanksgiving leftovers and racked up on holiday gifts thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Now, it’s time to transform your house into a winter wonderland filled with a bright tree and fun indoor decorations — especially if you’ll be hosting festive events like Ugly Sweater parties or dinner on the big night.
Once you’ve got the outside of your house laced with cute lights and figurines, it’s time to bring the holiday cheer inside! Of course, the Christmas tree is the star of the show. However, the fun doesn’t stop there. You can deck your mantels and coffee tables with tinsel, garland and sparkling stockings. You can make your dining room look like Santa stopped by with these bestselling chair slipcovers from Amazon!
The CCINEE Red Hat Dining Chair Slipcovers are the ultimate holiday decoration upgrade. The plush covers look like you slipped Santa’s hat right off his head. These bestselling decorations are made of durable and plush materials to last this holiday season and beyond. Best of all? They’re incredibly convenient. Toss these onto chairs that measure 19.69″ x 23.62″ — and slip them right off when you’re done. Easy breezy!
No matter the size of your party, there’s a set of these slipcovers available for you. You can snag these in sets of two, four or six pieces. If you’re hosting a larger crowd, you can purchase additional covers as needed!
If these bestselling slip covers inspired you to discover more indoor holiday decor, shop these festive finds below!
More Festive Indoor Decorations Below
Get the Red Hat Dining Chair Slipcovers for just $28 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2023, but are subject to change.
