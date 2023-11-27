Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s time to deck the halls and enter the unspoken neighborhood competition for the best holiday lights. You want to be the house which families come from far and wide to admire your creative vision and fabulous light show, obviously. It can be a costly endeavor, which is why we’ve found the best holiday strand which has all the bells and whistles you need — at majorly marked-down Cyber Monday prices.

Designed to give the illusion of icicles with different lengths streaming off a horizontal clear wire, this ninety-nine-foot length strand includes 1,216 LED mini lights with 240 drop strings in a wide variety of colors: blue, cold white, green or multicolored. One customer loved how easy the lights were to install and how bright they were. The lights were such a hit, the savvy shopper decided to order more because of the price and quality, noting, “Best money spent, I have gotten so many compliments.” Meanwhile, another chimed in, stating, “These have held up nicely through wind and snow.”

With its waterproof promise and durable wiring, the set of lights can withstand brittle weather and frosty temps — but be mindful that the plug is not waterproof and will need to be protected. It comes with a remote control and can be set to eight different settings, from dimly lit to flickering blinking bliss. They can be set on a six-hour timer before turning off, so you don’t need to think about plugging them in.

One reviewer said, “These were super easy to install, the remote to change the settings and timer is actually attached to the plug, so it’s a button on the plug,” they fell in love with its easy setup, adding, “Took less than 20 mins to set up and easy to figure out the settings and…the timer. Now I don’t have to go out in the cold and unplug lights again. These lights were great for the money and it looks like a professional decorated my house.” As an added bonus, these lights can be used after the holidays for birthday parties, Halloween and more.

Order more strands than you think you’ll need while they’re still over 50% off, because you can always keep a few as spares for future years. Hurry, this festive deal ends soon!

See it: Get the 99FT 1216 LED Christmas Lights, Outdoor String Lights for just $45 (was $100) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

