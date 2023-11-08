Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our favorite time of year is on the horizon, and decorating is in full swing. It’s never too early to bring on the cheer this coming winter and invite the holidays into your home with a warm atmosphere and cheery space. For many, this season is about making memories and cherishing traditions, both new and old. They all begin with a joyful ambiance that can be evoked through string lights, scented diffusers and lively conversation.

Set the table with charming table runners and brass candlesticks to elevate your dining experience. They create sophisticated accents and bring to life shared laughter, mulled wine and culinary delights with friends and family. For light finishing touches, consider smaller items, such as holly-decorated mason jar candles or lighted gift boxes to brighten your space. And don’t forget to steal a kiss underneath the mistletoe, for old time’s sake.

Your time is precious, which is why we want to help you find all the best deals and bring your space to life with pre-strung wreaths, cordless ornamented garland (complete with a big red bow) and a menorah that’s perfectly timed to light itself — not to mention safer than leaving candles unattended. Whether you’re all about the seasonal lights or whimsical Nutcrackers placed on your tree, we’ve curated a décor list for you below!

This Wonderful Wreath

Perfect for indoor and outdoor use, this pre-decorated wreath has everything you need: lights, berries, pinecones, a velvet bow and even pre-scented sprays of scotch and pine to smell like the real deal. The only thing not included are batteries. Pro- tip: for long-lasting use, it’s recommended to place outdoors only three months a year.

Prices starting at $79 See it!

This Majestic Mistletoe

Accented with glitter and berries, this 5-inch mistletoe ball hung with a sheer ribbon can be placed in doorways or on the tree. European folklore believed it held magical powers of peace and love. Upon arrival, it may require a bit of fluffing — but it will last for years to come. Who knows, maybe you’ll meet “the one” under this kiss-and-go!

$17.00 See it!

This Cordless Garland

Decorate your space without the fuss of pine needles falling throughout the entire home and pricking your fingers as you twist it around the garland. This one comes pre-decorated with 240 clear LED lights per strand that burns up to 3,000 hours. Each strand is 144″L x 16″W x 8″H; 12.

$195.00 See it!

This Charming Table Runner



Available in red, blue, pink and silver, these snowman-decorated table runners are machine-washable and guaranteed to bring the holidays to you. It’s 13 x 72 inches and works on a table that fits about up to six people!

$10.00 See it!

This Marvelous Menorah

This beautiful religious candelabra represents freedom from persecution and is lit every Hanukkah. Compact and available in three different shades — chrome, shiny gold and matte black — it is battery-operated and comes with LED bulbs. Ideal for dorm rooms, windows and spaces that need to be flame-free.

$40.00 See it!

These Festive Fall String Lights



Thanksgiving is around the corner, and stringing fall leaves can be a tedious chore. Try this luminous fall garland for an added glow about the table, window trimmings, headboards and more. Each strand is 20 feet long with 40 LED lights!

$10.00 See it!

This Snazzy Snowflake Projector

No more falling off the roof while hanging Christmas lights this season. Finally, a high-definition HD projector casts snowflakes onto your home that is waterproof and an Amazon’s Choice product. The projection range is from 10-33 feet, and it rotates across a wide birth.

$30.00 See it!

These Stunning Gift Boxes



Voted Amazon’s Choice in Outdoor Lighted Holiday Displays, these tinsel-lighted boxes create a cozy vibe and fill out the presents under the tree. The dimensions are 3 x 4 x 5 inches, and have a safety plugin for 60 transparent LEDs, which are brighter than battery-powered lights.

$30.00 See it!

This Monogrammed Doormat

Personalize your entryway with your family’s initial centered on a wreath doormat for holiday cheer, year after year. It’s 30″ x 48″ with five pounds of weight and a thickness of ¼ inch. Plus, it resists mold, mildew, stains and UV rays, so it won’t fade quickly with time.

$103.00 See it!

This Classic Nutcracker

Bring fairytales to life with a handmade Nutcracker the grandchildren will enjoy. Place him on the fireplace or in the tree for decorative reasons, or crack a few nuts as you gather around the fireplace. He’s approximately 12 inches high and can be the centerpiece of your story as you recall that magical night Clara met her Prince!

$26.00 See it!

Not what you’re looking for? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 21 Layering Knits You Can Wear and Style Year-Round We love wearing knits year-round, and this collection of sweaters is super easy to layer and adjust across all seasons — details

Related: 17 Rich Mom Pieces That Will Elevate Your Fall Fashion Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Here’s a little secret about the Rich Mom aesthetic: you don’t have to be rich or a mom to dress the part. This luxury look embraces the quiet luxury trend. Sophisticated-yet-simple staples reign supreme! And for fall, it’s […]

Related: 15 Necessary Knit Sweaters to Keep You Warm and Cozy This Fall Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When it comes to fall fashion, your wardrobe is likely filled with tons of dresses, leggings, jackets and sweaters. You know, the go-to pieces which ensure you’re comfy all autumn long. Knit sweaters are ideal for cool weather […]