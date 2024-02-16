Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fact: Abercrombie and Fitch has so many items we love. But let’s be real for a second, sometimes their pieces can be slightly pricey — causing us to put down our credit cards. But thanks to their Presidents’ Day Sale, the brand is offering up to 15% off most of their bestselling fashion finds.

To save you from sifting through countless pages of products, we’ve rounded up 17 of the best deals to shop during their sale. We included everything from their bestselling jeans, to staple styles, loungewear essentials and even some dresses if you want to get started on spring shopping. But hurry, the sale only lasts from now February 19 — and you don’t want to miss out on that piece you’ve been eyeing before it officially sells out!

Related: 20 Deals to Shop During the Nordstrom Winter Sale The key to having a versatile, stylish wardrobe is to shop when retailers have big sales — obviously! Are you starting to search for your new favorite spring fashion finds — or are you still looking for a deal on a new winter coat? Nordstrom recently dropped a winter sale that offers savings and deals […]

1. Basic Bodysuit: Stock up on basic tops like this short-sleeve seamless bodysuit that comes in several colors such as white, black and navy stripes — was $45, now $38!

2. Better Blazer: If your closet’s in need of a new blazer, you’ll want to take a look at this one that has a single-breasted design, a wedge-fit silhouette and side pockets — was $120, now $102!

3. Perfect Puff Sleeve: This poplin puff-sleeve midi dress comes in so many cute colors and patterns for the spring and summer months — was $120, now $102!

4. Tailored to Perfection: It’s hard to go wrong with these flattering tailored trousers that can be dressed up for work with a blazer or worn casually with a T-shirt and tennis shoes — was $90, now $77!

5. Curve-Hugging: If you love these curve-hugging high-rise jeans, you can buy them in every color since they come in 37 dreamy washes — was $90, now $77!

6. A Great Deal: On weekend nights out, you’ll want to grab these luxe leather pants that come in extra short, short, regular and long lengths — was $110, now $47!

7. Easy and Breezy: Made of breathable linen and a flattering fit, you’ll want to wear these linen pants all summer long — was $80, now $68!

Related: Celebrate the End of Valentine’s Day With the Spanx Sale — Up to 70% Off To celebrate a successful Valentine’s Day, Spanx just dropped major deals on some of its most popular products. The brand may be known for its sleek shapewear, undergarments and bodysuits — but it also has tees, tanks, dresses and pants, all of which are designed to smooth out any bumps. Talk about flattering! What you’ll […]

8. Fitted Tee: If you’re running low on stock for good basic white tees, you’ll want to grab this one while it’s still on sale — was $25, now $21!

9. Going Fast: A popular trend for tops, this structured suit vest was just released and is already a bestselling style — was $60, now $51!

10. Classic and Chic: If you love the quiet luxury trend, you’ll want this tweed jacket that features chic gold button closures — $140, now $119!

11. Loungewear Lover: Made of a soft cotton fabric and fleece interior, you’ll want to wear this half-zip sweatshirt around the clock — was $70, now $60!

12. Softest Sweatpants: There’s nothing better than coming home after a long day and slipping into soft fleece sweats like these — was $70, now $60!

13. Sculpting and Smoothing: Made of Abercrombie’s proprietary sculptLUX active fabric, these compression leggings are soft and flattering — was $70, now $60!

14. Trusty Trench: This chic, double-breasted trench coat will keep you both dry and stylish on rainy days — was $160, now $136!

15. Bomber.com: Made of luxe suiting fabric and a cropped length, this bomber jacket is cool girl-approved — was $120, now $102!

16. Cropped Cut: These straight, cropped ankle jeans are ideal for wearing when you have a new pair of shoes you want to show off (keep reading!) — was $90, now $77!

17. Stylish Skirt: Dress this denim midi skirt up with sleek heels or down with sandals — was $80, now $68!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us