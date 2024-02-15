Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

To celebrate a successful Valentine’s Day, Spanx just dropped major deals on some of its most popular products. The brand may be known for its sleek shapewear, undergarments and bodysuits — but it also has tees, tanks, dresses and pants, all of which are designed to smooth out any bumps. Talk about flattering! What you’ll receive is a squeeze-free garment that’s comfortable, soft and confidence-boosting. The brand is committed to helping women feel great in their own skin, and quite frankly, we love that!

With that in mind, prepare to check out some of our favorite deals on the site. You can get up to 70% off bestsellers — both in fashion and undergarments — and stock up on all of your essentials, some of which you probably didn’t even know you needed!

Shapewear

Our Absolute Favorite: This one is a classic at Spanx. The shaping bodysuit is made of an ultra-stretchy, soft, breathable material that will make you feel weightless wherever you go. A thong design allows you to wear any pants without pesky underwear lines!

Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: Sometimes, you want a plush tee to go with your jeans, leggings or sweatpants. The material is silky and stretchy, ideal for lounging or working out. With a solid shade, this top is the perfect versatile garment to pair with your current wardrobe.

Pants

Our Absolute Favorite: This style is trending and for good reason! A split hem ups the fashion ante and zero-button pull-on style makes these an ultra-comfortable option. A bonus: Hidden shaping technology slims and gives you the sleek look you’re going for. The pants come in petite, regular and long, so choose whichever suits your body best!

Not quite what you’re looking for? Shop other shapewear, tops, pants and more on sale at Spanx!

