Under-eye bags happen to the best of Us. No matter if it’s from pulling all-nighters ahead of a busy travel day or simply due to age, we can all recall a time or two when we’ve walked around with heavy bags that had nothing to do with shopping. Thankfully, there are temporary fixes to banish pesky under-eye bags without going under the needle.

When it comes to skincare solutions, we can always count on Peter Thomas Roth to remedy beauty concerns whenever they arise. The trusted skincare brand is known for iconic products like a peeling gel to deliver a youthful glow and a nourishing moisturizer that hydrates dry skin. It’s only right we look to the brand for under-eye concerns.

Get the Peter Thomas Roth Instant Firmx Temporary Eye Tightener for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say the Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Temporary Eye Tightener works like magic. The lightweight treatment has firming agents that temporarily reduce the appearance of crow’s feet, fine lines and deep wrinkles around the eye area. Along with zapping under-eye bags, this tightener deeply nourishes the skin, courtesy of key ingredients like glycerin.

Speaking of key ingredients, there are three other standout items that make the Instant Firmx Tightner so efficient. Firm-A-Tite temporarily lifts, firm and tightens the appearance of the skin. Eyeliss, a trio of peptides, works together to help minimize puffiness along with Eye Regener, which works similarly.

To use this temporary tightener, always start with freshly cleansed and dried skin. Shake the tube and apply a pea-sized amount to the top of the hand. Then use a clean, dry makeup brush to pick up a tiny amount of the product and spread it onto the crow’s feet area, “11” lines between the brow and beneath and above the brow bone using upward strokes. Allow the product to dry for five minutes without squinting or smiling. If you notice a white residue, moisten a cotton swab and gently pat the edges. Once the product dries completely, you can follow up by gently patting on foundation or powder.

This popular treatment has over 7,500 perfect five-star ratings from savvy Amazon shoppers. “This product works very well if you have bags under your eyes,” one reviewer shared before explaining how they apply it. “It takes about a minute to dry and happily for me it keeps the bag fairly tight all day, it refreshes my look esp on tired mornings.”

Another customer left a thorough review explaining their eight-year quest to find a suitable eye-tightening cream. The shopper revealed they were influenced after seeing before and after results on TikTok. “I just can’t say enough good things about this product. I will never go back to my previous cream nor do I believe I will ever feel the need to seek out another cream,” the shopper raved. After a month of using the cream, the same reviewer followed up with an update. “I’ve been using this product for over a month now and I’m still absolutely thrilled with it. I wish I’d found it years ago.”

If you’re looking for a quick fix to tackle under-eye bags, eye treatments are a go-to option. Peter Thomas ROth’s Instant FirmX Temporary Eye Tighter is a shopper-approved product with rave reviews from customers who claim it “works like magic.”

Looking for something else? Shop more skincare from Peter Thomas Roth here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!